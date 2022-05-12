ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Wisconsin Republican congressmen want federal investigation into Madison firebombing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The calls for a federal investigation into a firebombing at the pro-life office in Madison are growing. Wisconsin’s Republican congressmen Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil, and Mike Gallagher all signed a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, asking the Department of Justice...

Op-Ed: Let the Voters of Wisconsin Decide

Our current trajectory – as a state and as a society – is not sustainable. Everything feels off-kilter – from education to our safety, to the questions so many have about election integrity. But it is going to take people from outside the political class who have the fortitude to address the challenges our state faces.
Wisconsin man charged in Capitol riot

PLOVER, Wis. — A Plover man is facing federal charges for the riot at the Capitol on Jan 6. According to paperwork from the FBI, phone records and photos show Conlin Weyer was at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 last year. Weyer, 21, was charged...
Wisconsin elections commission in GOP crosshairs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes. Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner and the most recent Republican...
Judge one-ups lawyers' request to bar livestream of Sanford trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly everyone who wants to see justice happen in the trial of the man accused of killing a popular University of Wisconsin professor and her husband will, in fact, not be allowed to see it. In a decision where she wrote "television media have been capable...
State Debate: Gableman must be stopped before he spoils 2022 election, insists two writers

In an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barry Burden and Trey Grayson write that Michael Gableman's vendetta over the 2020 election must end before he wreaks havoc on the next one. Burden, a professor of political science at the UW-Madison, and Grayson, a Republican and former two-term Kentucky secretary of state, claim that Gableman has made a mockery of the state's legal systems.
Skubick: Two GOP governor candidates face disqualification

The lawyer for the James Craig campaign for governor has conceded that there was a potential effort by petition circulators to "defraud" the campaign, but as WLNS Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick reports, the lawyer still thinks enough valid signatures were turned in to put Craig on the ballot in August.
Madison police brace for weekend of protests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Facing a weekend filled with expected demonstrations and high emotions, Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes is assuring the public that his department will be prepared to ensure the planned protests stay safe while still allowing participants a chance to have their voices heard. In a...
Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

It is not uncommon for politicians to be accused of being out of touch with their constituents. When a politician votes in a way that those who they represent don’t like, they are accused of ignoring the will of the people. Of course there will always be those who don’t like how those we elect to office vote on issues important to them. And it isn’t practical to poll every voter to determine consensus on every issue before our lawmakers. But there are issues where politicians could benefit from some guidance indicating how voters in their district feel about an issue. Take, for example, the issue of abortion, and whether Roe v Wade should be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. If that were to happen, it would be up to states to determine how abortions should be regulated. In Wisconsin, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the state would be able to enforce the 1849 law that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases, even in cases of rape and incest. Not many people think that is how abortion should be treated. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll finds 60% believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Only 13% favor an across-the-board ban on abortions. No question, if preserving abortion rights was put to a referendum, it would pass overwhelmingly. So when it comes to Wisconsin, will lawmakers ignore the will of the people and let the current law stand? Wouldn’t that make them clearly out of touch with the will of the voters?
DNR update to logging rules raises alarms for activists

An update to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rules that guide logging on public lands has raised concerns among activists that the department will allow more trees to be cut down and harm the state's northern forests. The DNR's Forestry Best Management Practices Advisory Committee is working to...
Terror Comes to Madison (Again)

Dan O’Donnell on the firebombing of Wisconsin Family Action and the stunningly impotent response to it from the Madison Police Department and state leaders. A Molotov cocktail thrown through a window accompanied by an ominous warning graffitied on the side of the building: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.” Two days later, a claim of responsibility from a group promising more violence across the country if its demands aren’t met.
It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
Man on Wisconsin's Most Wanted list caught by border patrol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old fugitive was caught by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Monday after being on the run for over a year after allegedly killing a Wisconsin man. CBP said that the 18-year-old U.S. citizen is being detained in San Diego County Jail after a...

