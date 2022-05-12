ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

New business bringing the joy of llamas to WNY

By Taylor Epps
 3 days ago
If you're looking to get outside, there's a new place in Wyoming County where you can explore nature and go on adventures with some soft, furry friends.

"We do llama hikes where we take hikes out through the woods. Pretty much everything you wanna do with llamas we'll try to arrange it," said Scott Dyke, Owner.

You can take them through an obstacle course, learn about their fleece and even have them in your wedding.

You can even have llamas in your wedding

"It's fun to take them out to public events, a lot of the reaction of never saw a llama in person before, people are so amazed, they're so congenial, they just walk along," said Dyke.

There are 35 llamas on the property, who are not only sweet, but very skilled.

"These guys, they're the winningest llamas in the northeast. 15 year winning streak in performance at the Erie County Fair," said Dyke.

They've been awarded for their fleece, performance and more. For Dyke, it's not about ribbons and banners, but sharing his love of llamas with WNY.

Llamas even play dress up, here's one as the polar express

If you fall in love, you can also adopt a llama of your own. It will stay on the farm, but you can visit, train and groom one when you like.

You can book your adventure by clicking here .

Llama Adventures Options and Pricing

  • Hikes
    • $20 per person
    • Up to 9 people
    • Must book 3 days in advance
  • Farm visits
    • $12 for adults, $10 kids ages 3-13
    • Free, 2 years old and younger
    • Must book 3 days in advance
    • Approx. 1 hour visits
  • Combo package (visit and hike)
    • $28 per person
    • Approx 2-2.5 hours
    • Must book 3 days in advance
  • Llama at your event
    • $100/hour per llama
      • Baby llama $120/hour
    • $.50/mile transportation fee
    • Must book 2 weeks in advance
  • Adopt a llama
    • $40/month

