Shots Fired? Shanna Moakler Seemingly Shades Ex Matthew Rondeau With Scathing Message

The final straw? Shanna Moakler posted a cryptic quote about cheating, which may be a clue at one of the reasons she and ex Matthew Rondeau ultimately went their separate ways.

“Communal d**k is not worth an emotional reaction,” Moakler wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 11, adding fuel to the fire that Rondeau was unfaithful during their relationship, which came to an end earlier this year. " Stop stressing over a guy who can’t be yours because he wants to be with everyone."

Alongside the cryptic message, Moakler added a GIF that read: "Today’s Mantra…"

The former Playboy Playmate, 47, and Rondeau, 29, had quite the tumultuous on-and-off relationship with the pair calling it quits for the second time last summer. Noting he's never been happier after their split, Rondeau declared he was "focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally,” at the time before wishing Moakler well. "I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me."

And while things seemed to end on not the best terms, as the former flames unfollowed each other on social media and deleted all traces of the other on their respective pages, they reconciled in October 2021, per Page Six .

“Were [sic] just taking things day by day living our best life as a team and I truly am happy knowing that shes [sic] by my side as we both continue to work hard everyday [sic] on our individual goals,” Rondeau said of where he and Moakler stood at that time.

Their slice of paradise didn't last long, as Rondeau went on an explosive social media rant about Moakler in February, calling her a "f**king specimen of a f**king human." He went on to claim she was the one who stepped out on their relationship, dubbing her a "f**king wh*re," while also insisting she wasn't over her exes, including former husband Travis Barker , who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian .

Mere hours later, Rondeau was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Moakler. Rondeau has vehemently denied the allegations maintaining he's an "innocent man" and "not a woman beater. Period. I love and respect women."

As if the arrest wasn't enough of a scandal for the two, Moakler— who was granted an emergency protective order shortly after the altercation — revealed days later she was pregnant . "I took a pregnancy test and it is positive. This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day," the blonde babe confirmed in March.

Despite the alleged physical brawl, Moakler and Rondeau decided to try and work on their relationship, in a non romantic way, for the sake of her unborn child, which was never confirmed to be his. But after a short-lived stint in couple's therapy , Moakler revealed she was in fact not pregnant and received a false positive test result.

Moakler shares kids daughter Alabama , 16, and son Landon , 18, with the Blink-182 drummer. She also welcomed 23-year-old daughter Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya .