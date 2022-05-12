ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Island, FL

Deputies in Florida Keys: Man threatens ex-girlfriend with knife, rake

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Florencio Suarez was drunk again. Jealousy drove him mad. He armed himself with a filet knife and a gravel rake. That’s what a 46-year-old woman...

www.local10.com

Comments / 1

Related
850wftl.com

Man killed during West Palm high school rampage identified

The Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach was placed on lockdown after the driver of a van crashed through a gate at the school’s campus at around noon on Friday. According to West Palm Beach police, Romen Phelps, 33, of Palm Beach Gardens, collided...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stock Island, FL
City
Miami, FL
Monroe County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, FL
cw34.com

Getting arrested on Florida woman's bucket list

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman in the Florida Keys can check off one item from her bucket list. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas on Thursday for fleeing and eluding. According to the sheriff's office, she told deputies that getting arrested had...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Food truck explodes at Florida seafood festival

VERO BEACH, Fla. – State and local investigators are investigating a food truck explosion during a seafood festival. Vero Beach police reported on Facebook Saturday that one person was was flown to an Orlando hospital burn unit. The department posted photos of the scene on Facebook that showed the...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Rake#Violent Crime
CBS Miami

Police Shoot, Kill ‘Violent, Erratic Suspect’ On Campus Of West Palm Beach School

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police shot and killed a person they called a “Violent erratic suspect” on the campus of a school in West Palm Beach. They say the suspect was driving the wrong way before crashing a van through a locked gate of Dreyfus School of the Arts. The driver then ran into the school auditorium where there was a struggle with officers and school staff. Police shot and killed the driver. That person’s identity has not been released. The school was placed on lockdown during the ordeal and students were taken to a safe location.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Second Person Charged After Dozens Of Balloons Were Popped, Dumped In Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second person has been charged after dozens of balloons were popped onboard a large yacht docked within the Bayshore Landing marina. Martina Gaspoz, 26, has been charged with willful disregard for the environment, a felony. The man accused of dumping balloons, David Torres-Bocanegra, is also facing a felony charge. (Courtesy of @mmgoutboarddivision) The man who rented the boat for a wedding proposal says he had no idea about the balloon incident. Gaspoz was spotted popping/deflating 50 balloons on the yacht which were then illegally dumped in the bay, according to her arrest report. During questioning, Gaspoz reportedly told police she assisted Torres-Bocanegra in removing the balloons. She said when the charter ended, she left the boat and then saw a news crew filming and saw the spent balloons in the water. Gaspoz said she felt ashamed of what they had done after looking at the social media posts, according to the arrest report. “Balloons are horrible for our environment. They often look like jellyfish floating in the water, sea turtles eat them,” Debris Free Oceans Co-Founder Caiti Waks explained. Recently, over 1,500 balloons were recovered in a cleanup operation at Biscayne National Park.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbtw.com

4 Florida men face life in prison for impersonating police, DOJ says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Tampa Bay area men face up to life in federal prison after authorities said they committed several armed robberies, home invasions, and shootings while dressed as police officers, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office stated. Authorities said the following men were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Click10.com

Miami business owner gives convicted felons another chance

MIAMI – Alex Montanez is the owner behind the celebrity-loved Organic Food Kings food trucks and restaurants in Miami-Dade County. As a convicted felon, Montanez, 38, knows how difficult it is to find a job once someone has been released from prison, and that’s why he decided that he would only hire convicted felons to work at his eateries.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Brothers linked to 3 separate crimes in different parts of South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Graphic video exclusively obtained by 7News of a sidewalk stunner in Brickell, as a man was sent sliding across the cement after getting struck by a car. Incredibly, the victim of that hit-and-run horror survived, and police later caught up with the driver. Now, police have connected...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Officers need help identifying Miami’s cigarette bandit

MIAMI – A brazen cigarette thief didn’t care that he was on camera. He steals regularly in Miami and he goes straight for that nicotine. Officers are asking the public for help with identifying him. Pete Fernandez was shopping. He couldn’t believe how nonchalant the man was about...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Toddler weighing under 10 pounds dies; parents arrested

DAVENPORT, Fla. – The parents of a 2-year-old Florida girl who died weighing less than 10 pounds are accused of negligent child abuse. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the 57-year-old father and 35-year-old mother were arrested Tuesday. Deputies responding to a call about an unresponsive child found the...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy