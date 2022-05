Lindel Duane Kilman was born on October 12, 1927, to Dewey and Lillie Bacon Kilman. He married Charlene Prince Kilman on May 31, 1947. They were married 68 years before she passed away in 2015. Lindel worked many years as a machinist in Ft. Worth, TX. He was a faithful member and worked in both Trentman and Worth Baptist Churches in Ft. Worth, TX, as long as his health allowed. He was a Godly man who loved his faith. He prayed many years for every member of his family and fervently for his church.

