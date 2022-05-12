ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grace Welcome Center celebration and fundraiser set for Friday

By Laura Marran
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. Kenoshans “walking the walk”...

Kenosha outdoor market season is here!

KENOSHA, WI
Kenosha Harbormarket reveals 2022 music lineup

KENOSHA, WI
Living Here, May 11, 2022

The ‘Never Say Never Playground’. The playground has been in the works for a few years and is finally starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. Fundraising is always a daunting task and adaptive playground equipment is a large ticket item. The Never Say Never Playland will be located at Veterans Park in Lake Geneva. The focus will be on special needs, but it will be a place for everyone who shows up to play. This is a very needed and wanted addition to the park, as Walworth County has nothing quite like it. The most recent fundraiser for the project was The Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant. Lakes Area Lifeway hosted the pageant last weekend at the Badger High School. The contestants were all fun and entertaining, but there could be only one winner. Mr. Daniel Derrick is this year’s Mr. Lake Geneva helping to raise an amazing amount of money. After a very fun Saturday night the event was able to raise over forty thousand dollars for the cause playground cause.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
5-12-22 fdl man wins fdl samaritan cash raffle

Dave Jost of Fond du lac is the grand prize winner of $50,000 cash in the Samaritan Cash Raffle. Agnesian HealthCare Foundation executive director, Shawn Fisher, made the announcement live over the lunch hour Wednesday. Raffle volunteer Marcie Jost says she purchased the winning ticket for her son. Other prize...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Big Downtown Development Plan Still a Possibility

(WGTD)---A $400 million dollar plan to revitalize an eight-block section of downtown Kenosha may be delayed, but it's not dead. City Administrator John Morrissey confirms that the original developer was unable to pull together financing. He says the city is "in discussions" with other potential developers. The plan, as outlined...
KENOSHA, WI
Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kitchen fire damages house on La Crosse’s north side

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A home on Saint Andrews Street suffered damage from an apparent kitchen fire Tuesday night. Crews arrived at 527 St Andrew Street shortly before 9:00pm and saw smoke coming from the lower apartment’s kitchen area. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly, which was contained to the area surrounding the stove. All residents, including pets, were able to get out and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Investigators found inattentive cooking on the stove to be the cause of the fire. In total, 20 La Crosse fire personnel were on scene.
LA CROSSE, WI
More pavement buckles reported in southern Wisconsin Friday amid record May heat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews are repairing multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All southbound lanes are closed as of 3:45 p.m, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
PORTAGE, WI
Huge $3 Million Wisconsin Mansion with Summer and Winter Pools

There isn't one detail about this home that isn't breathtaking. Wait until you see the master suite, the unbelievable walk-in closet, the kitchen and theater. This Pewaukee, Wisconsin home sits very close to Pewaukee Lake, but by no means is this what you'd call a 'lake house.' When I hear 'lake house', I think of a quaint cottage-like place, not this kind of opulence.
One Of The Biggest Bands In World To Open Restaurant In Wisconsin

You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Homes surrounded by Oconto flooding

The sheriff is warning people to respect the power of Mother Nature. Appleton schools canceled classes. Green Bay schools informed parents how they're keeping students cool.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fish Day to return but with big changes

Port’s premier festival will span two days but have shorter parade, smaller grounds, no fireworks. Members of the Fish Day Inc. committee rode down Franklin Street in Port Washington during the 2018 parade. After a two year hiatus, Fish Day will be back this year, although with changes, including a shorter parade. Press file photo.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI

