Grace Welcome Center celebration and fundraiser set for Friday

The ‘Never Say Never Playground’. The playground has been in the works for a few years and is finally starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. Fundraising is always a daunting task and adaptive playground equipment is a large ticket item. The Never Say Never Playland will be located at Veterans Park in Lake Geneva. The focus will be on special needs, but it will be a place for everyone who shows up to play. This is a very needed and wanted addition to the park, as Walworth County has nothing quite like it. The most recent fundraiser for the project was The Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant. Lakes Area Lifeway hosted the pageant last weekend at the Badger High School. The contestants were all fun and entertaining, but there could be only one winner. Mr. Daniel Derrick is this year’s Mr. Lake Geneva helping to raise an amazing amount of money. After a very fun Saturday night the event was able to raise over forty thousand dollars for the cause playground cause.

LAKE GENEVA, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO