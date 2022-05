WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is on the horizon, and that means two WWE Superstars will walk away with Money in the Bank briefcases that can shake up the Title picture. We've already had an ad for the event that had Cody Rhodes saying this year's winners will get a Title shot at WrestleMania, and while some thought it was an error, the ad has played several times since and hasn't been edited. That's a change from previous years, and a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed more light on the situation, saying that the MITB winners aren't in the plans for WrestleMania's top matches.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO