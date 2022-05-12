'Unfounded': Reading Police release statement following Thursday standoff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was shot six times, including twice in his head, and killed on Tuesday in Philadelphia’s East Frankford section, police say. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Margaret Street. Police identified the victim as Giovanni Canales of Philadelphia. Police say they had two people in for questioning about the shooting, but it remains under investigation. They say Canales was shot twice in his head, twice in his arms, and twice to on the right side of his abdomen. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 12:39 p.m. No weapon was recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO