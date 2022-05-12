ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Obama adviser says 'inflation is here to stay,' predicts November will be a 'tough one' for Democrats

By Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Rattner, a former Treasury Department official under the Obama administration, predicted Thursday that Americans wouldn't see the end of the inflation crisis anytime soon. During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Rattner declared, "Inflation is here to stay," and argued it would be "the defining issue" in the...

