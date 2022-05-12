National Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) _ National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

The bank, based in Blacksburg, Virginia, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share.

The holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

