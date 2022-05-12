MAC’s ‘Stranger Things’ Collab Is a Must-Try Even If You Don’t Watch the Show—It’s Peak High School Nostalgia

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are those of us who have seen every episode of Stranger Things (me) and can’t wait for Season 4 later this month, and there are those of us who forgot all about the show since it’s been a whopping three years since new episodes aired. Either way, M.A.C.’s Stranger Things collection is a must-try for any makeup lover. The limited-edition line is a modern take on the ’80s makeup we see on the show.

The seriously fun packaging is inspired by the two universes of Netflix’s Stranger Things : the real world and the Upside Down. The single blushes and eyeshadow palette resemble Hawkins High notebooks with the tiger mascot on the front. The Lipglass tubes are ultra-cute with both Hawkins High logos on the brighter shades and creepy Upside Down drawings on the deeper tones.

“This has been such a fun series for me to work on and I’m so excited for fans of the show to get their hands on this special collection,” says Amy L. Forsythe, Makeup Department Head on Stranger Things. “M.A.C. has been with me since the beginning of my career. They have always been so supportive of any project I’m working on and it really shows in my work.”

Forsythe worked with Drew Elliott, M.A.C. Global Creative Director, on the collection, giving him sneak peeks of the shades used on set. “The production teams would fill us in on the major settings and themes of this season to ensure we layered those into the collection,” Elliott says. “Every single formula has really been worked through Amy, as well as our friends at Netflix , to make sure it is authentic to the show.”

We have a feeling fans are going to go crazy for the line.

Forsythe gave STYLECASTER the lowdown on her fave M.A.C. products to use on set. “Glow Play Blush ($31 at Ulta Beauty ) and concealer palettes have always been must-haves in our kits,” she says. “This season takes you to California so we were able to introduce a lot more pastels and colors than what you’re used to seeing in Hawkins, so I was excited to use M.A.C. Dazzleshadows and sparkles for the first time.”

We can’t wait to see them in action. Grab the M.A.C.’s Stranger Things collection when it hits Ulta Beauty and M.A.C. Cosmetics on May 15.