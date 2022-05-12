ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Strawberry Festival begins Saturday at Eckert's

By Dominic Genetti
 3 days ago
It's free to attend, but some of the activities of the Festival do...

The Telegraph

Brews & Brunch set May 21 in Alton

ALTON — The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market will host "Brews & Brunch" 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21. The market at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in downtown Alton will offer beverages and hot breakfast food items.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Pup stars: Dogs get their day in Alton

Riverbend residents and the dogs who own them bellied up to the bar, and some got their bellies scratched, during the annual Downtown Alton Pup Crawl on Saturday. More than two dozen pet-friendly businesses offered food and beverage specials, pet-friendly activities and a chance to win prizes, all for a $10 ticket that came with a special bandana for each dog.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

2nd annual Staunton Cruise-In set May 21

STAUNTON - McKay NAPA Auto Parts will host the 2nd annual Strut Your Stuff Cruise-In on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to benefit Make-A -Wish Illinois. Start at any of the area's 22 McKay NAPA locations and cruise your way to Staunton's Fireman's Park, 900 Montgomery St., In Staunton for a car show, bags tournament, gun raffle, cooler raffle, dash plaques, live music, food and drinks, and goody bag giveaways. Live music will be by P' Nut and the Shells from noon-4 p.m.
STAUNTON, IL
The Telegraph

Parade plans three grand marshals

ALTON - The 155th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade is getting ready to go on Monday, May 30. "We're loading up to have an exciting parade," East End Improvement Association spokesman Steve Schwartz said. In the past, the parade has typically only had one marshal, but this year will be different. "We're going to honor World War II vets," Schwartz said. So far the parade has three marshals set: Rich Wickenhauser, Alvin Rodenfield, and Art Williams. Schwartz said that more will be coming.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Pup Crawl planned Saturday

ALTON — The annual Alton Pup Crawl — an excuse to drink with your dog — starts at 1 p.m. Saturday hosted by Alton Main Street. More than two dozen businesses are participating this year. Participants can check in at the Alton Dog Park under the Clark Bridge. Enter Russell Commons Park via Ridge Street and follow the signs. For $10 participants receive a bandana for their pet as well as food and beverage specials and a chance to win prizes, including a pair of Cardinals baseball tickets.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Alton food truck park ‘Flock’ opens today

ALTON, Ill. – The St. Louis Region gets a new food truck park on Thursday. This one will open in Alton, Illinois. It’s called Flock. The owners of Stacked Burger Bar have partnered with Alton Works to open the new food truck spot. It’s located on Ridge Street near the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will […]
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Kooliverse returns May 26

ALTON - This month's Kooliverse Couture Night features artists Jules Fair and Grace Ferguson showing off their art in real life. Kooliverse Couture Night is a celebration of art, music and fashion every fourth Thursday of the month at The Conservatory, 554 E. Broadway, in Alton. The night begins at 6  p.m. The monthly event is free to attend and open to the public. Niko is playing live at about 8:30 p.m. and DJ CBS will take over at times, too, Thursday, May 26.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Favilla speaks in East Alton Tuesday

EAST ALTON - Christine Favilla, Three Rivers Project Co-Coordinator, will speak at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC), 1 Confluence Way in East Alton, for May Neighbor Nights from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. There will be a field station tour starting at 6:15 p.m. in the main lobby. Favilla will speak at 7 p.m. Learn more about the Three Rivers Project of the Illinois Sierra Club and all the amazing work they do in the Alton area. Also hear about some of the upcoming volunteer opportunities that are available.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Flock of people come to chow down in Alton

ALTON - On Thursday, people in Alton flocked to the much anticipated food truck park called Flock. Located at 210 Ridge St. in Alton, the culinary destination will offer a variety of cuisine choices. Laura Windisch will operate Flock with her husband, Matt, and also run The Bar at Flock, which will feature house-crafted cocktails, mocktails, beers and wine. "It's nice to finally see this project done and have people come in," she said. According to Windisch, the park had a private soft opening on Saturday for AltonWorks members and others involved in making Flock become a reality.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Hot Box Cookies opens in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- Hot Box Cookies is now open for business, Streets of St. Charles announced Thursday. Hot Box offers cookies fresh out of the oven in a variety of flavors from the classic chocolate chip to peanut butter Reese’s Pieces. It also offers ice cream sandwiches, icing sandwiches, cookie cakes and catering. The store also delivers.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX2now.com

Roma's Pizza in Bethalto has much more than pies

Roma’s Pizza in Bethalto has much more than pies. The three Moussalli brothers are cooking steak right …. Fountain at City Park in Edwardsville was a gift …. Pick your own strawberries right now at Eckert’s. Look to the sky for Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse. Heal...
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Flock food truck park opens Thursday

ALTON - The Flock food truck park, 210 Ridge St., in Alton will have its grand opening from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, May 12. The culinary destination will offer a variety of cuisine choices. Laura and Matt Windisch will operate Flock and it will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours and menus will focus on brunch. The couple moved to Alton from St. Louis in 2018. They also own and operate Stacked Burger Bar, a St. Louis restaurant. When they were approached with the opportunity for a food truck park, they jumped at the chance. "We are very excited about doing something," Windisch said. "It really shows what we love about Alton: the community, gathering and all of those things."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Clotheslines offered tapestries of colors

A clothesline is one of the best things a back yard can have. You can keep your pools, rock gardens, and landscaped, manicured lawns. None of them can match the contentment and serenity I feel when I see those two metal poles with rope strung between.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Telegraph

Playhouse seeks help against vandals

ALTON — Additional vigilance is sought for the Lucy Haskell Playhouse. Vandals have repeatedly pulled up custom exterior lighting around the Victorian-style structure, according to Margaret Hopkins who co-chairs the Lucy Haskell Playhouse Association with Chris Alford.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

North teachers treated to food truck

GODFREY — North Elementary School teachers on May 10 were treated to a food truck by COUNTRY Financial® Representative Nick Huniak and Associate Agent Falisa Rabozzi. Huniak and Rabozzi also provided classroom supplies to the teachers through the company’s Operation Helping Heroes program.
GODFREY, IL
