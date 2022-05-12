Strawberry Festival begins Saturday at Eckert's

ALTON - The Flock food truck park, 210 Ridge St., in Alton will have its grand opening from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, May 12. The culinary destination will offer a variety of cuisine choices. Laura and Matt Windisch will operate Flock and it will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours and menus will focus on brunch. The couple moved to Alton from St. Louis in 2018. They also own and operate Stacked Burger Bar, a St. Louis restaurant. When they were approached with the opportunity for a food truck park, they jumped at the chance. "We are very excited about doing something," Windisch said. "It really shows what we love about Alton: the community, gathering and all of those things."

ALTON, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO