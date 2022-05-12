ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Nearly 30 Mississippi airports to receive $15 million in grants for enhancements

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgWNP_0fbyl30i00

Nearly 30 airports across Mississippi will soon benefit from $15 million in new investments from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for enhancement projects.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) and Michael Guest (R-Miss.) welcomed the announcement of grants at 29 Mississippi airfields.

The grants come from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), including entitlement and appropriated funding.

“Local airports are a critical part of our state’s economy. Their maintenance ensures that Mississippi can continue to grow and remain competitive,” Wicker said. “I appreciate the FAA’s work on these projects and all they do to support aviation in Mississippi.”

“Local airports, which support jobs and bolster economies, require regular rehabilitation, construction, and safety projects,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “These FAA awards will fund targeted projects at airports across Mississippi to improve safety and operate more efficiently.”

“Continually improving the aviation infrastructure of Mississippi will aid in expanding tourism, furthering economic development, and ensuring our airports are safe and able to expand with demand,” said Palazzo. “Investments in America’s infrastructure, such as these AIP grants, benefit the local community, the state, and the nation.”

“As a Member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I’ve spoken with airport officials across the Third Congressional District about the important role airports play in economic development. These grants will help make Mississippi’s economy more competitive as we seek to attract and retain new businesses and investment. I join my colleagues in applauding the FAA for their support,” said Guest.

The 29 AIP grants for Mississippi airports include:

  • Monroe County, City of Aberdeen – $405,000 to reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting
  • Stennis International, City of Bay St. Louis – $300,000 to acquire miscellaneous land
  • Tishomingo County, City of Belmont – $290,925 to seal apron and runway pavement
  • Carthage-Leake County, City of Carthage – $94,000 to install navigational aid, rehabilitate airport beacon
  • Cleveland Municipal, City of Cleveland – $225,000 to reconstruct railway lighting
  • Columbia/Marion County, City of Columbia – $80,000 to construct apron
  • Columbus-Lowndes County, City of Columbus – $399,348 to rehabilitate taxiway
  • Golden Triangle Regional, City of Columbus – $1,000,000 to improve contract tower, terminal building, install lighting and fencing
  • Roscoe Turner, City of Corinth – $67,500 to improve drainage and erosion control
  • Ruleville-Drew, City of Drew – $150,000 to Install navigation aid, seal runway an taxiway pavement
  • Greenville Mid-Delta, City of Greenville – $1,150,000 to seal runway pavement
  • Gulfport-Biloxi International, City of Gulfport – $2,598,525 to improve drainage and erosion seal taxiway pavement
  • Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal, City of Hattiesburg – $150,000 to shift or reconfigure taxiway
  • Indianola Municipal, City of Indianola – $150,000 to rehabilitate taxiway and seal pavement
  • Iuka, City of Iuka – $174,375 for hangar improvements and construction
  • Hawkins Field, City of Jackson – $60,000 to conduct study
  • Louisville/Winston County, City of Louisville – $150,000 to acquire land for approaches
  • Magee Municipal, City of Magee – $486,180 to rehabilitate apron, taxilane, and taxiway
  • Key Field, City of Meridian – $1,922,918 to install runway guidance system, rehabilitate runway
  • Hattiesburg/Laurel Regional, City of Moselle – $914,274 to improve ARFF building
  • Hardy-Anders Field/Natchez-Adams County, City of Natchez – $1,095,000 to reconstruct airport beacon and runway lighting
  • University-Oxford, City of Oxford – $975,000 to reconstruct runway lighting, install navigational aids
  • Philadelphia Municipal, City of Philadelphia – $832,410 to reconstruct lighting
  • Pontotoc County, City of Pontotoc – $193,512 to install navigational aids, reconstruct airport beacon and lighting vault
  • Clarke County, City of Quitman – $103,500 to construct or improve fuel farm
  • Paul Pittman Memorial, City of Tylertown – $600,000 to acquire land, install perimeter fencing and guidance system
  • McCharen Field, City of West Point – $153,000 to acquire land
  • Dean Griffin Memorial, City of Wiggins – $69,480 to install perimeter fencing
  • Winona-Montgomery County, City of Winona – $291,893 to rehabilitate runway lighting

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi VA announces leadership changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 13, the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board (MSVA) announced the resignation of Executive Director Stacey Pickering and Chief of Staff Melissa Wade. Officials said Pickering has decided to retire from state government service, while Wade will pursue other endeavors outside of MSVA. Both have an effective date of July […]
WAFB

Weigh in on potential site of new Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time is ticking for residents to weigh in on where the potential site of a new Mississippi River bridge should be. A new bridge is proposed south of metro Baton Rouge connecting LA 1 and LA 30. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development along...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Flood Overwhelms Miles-Long Sandbag Wall

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Floodwaters overwhelmed a miles-long sandbag barrier over the weekend, drenching another community in the southern end of the Mississippi Delta. Volunteers, prisoners and others had stacked 100,000 sandbags and more than 600 wire flood-control baskets, trying to keep water out of hundreds of homes at Eagle Lake, north of Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
wtva.com

Gustnado captured near Tutwiler, Mississippi

TUTWEILER, Miss. (WTVA) - Corey Gee from Tutwiler shot this video of a gustnado. He shot it around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13. According to WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, a gustnado forms on the leading edge of thunderstorm outflow, the rain-cooled air that spills out of a storm.
TUTWILER, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Corinth, MS
City
Louisville, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Moselle, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Quitman, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
City
Columbus, MS
City
Winona, MS
City
Carthage, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Victims Injured in Crash at I-55 & Woodrow Wilson Ave

Although the degree of the damage was not specified in the first reports, at least one person was hurt on the scene. Many highways were stopped as a result of the crash, and those who need special treatment were transferred by ambulance to local hospitals. The identities of the persons involved have not been revealed.
WKRG News 5

Mississippi governor announces new safety initiative on Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 11, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the expansion of a safety initiative on the Gulf Coast. The public safety operation, entitled the Mobile Enforcement Team Detail Operation, is a joint effort comprising a range of state, local, and federal law enforcement organizations. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Steven Palazzo
Person
Roscoe Turner
WJTV.com

Five Below to open at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 11, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that Five Below will celebrate its grand opening early this summer in Pearl. The business will make its U.S. debut operating within an outlet center environment. Five Below will serve Outlets of Mississippi customers...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi students named Presidential Scholars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two high school seniors from Mississippi were selected by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as members of the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. Ritchie Hao-Zun Yang of Petal High School and Dia Chawla of Pillow Academy have been recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Runway Lighting#Aip#Palazzo
WJTV 12

Warren County deputies, Vicksburg police arrest 3

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies and Vicksburg police worked to arrest three people with various charges. The Vicksburg Post reported the two agencies conducted a search warrant on a Herrod Street home on Friday, May 13. Joshua Rush, 37, of Vicksburg, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Jobs
WAFF

Rep. Mo Brooks responds to Jan. 6 panel subpoena

Headlining artists like Jason Isbell, The Drive-By Truckers and Emmy Lou Harris will all take part in the Grand Opening event. 1988 Cold Case: Cullman County man faces arraignment in New England on Friday. Updated: 11 hours ago. Marvin McClendon was arrested in Cullman county about 3 weeks ago. Police...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
actionnews5.com

Gunfire damages Olive Branch Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police responded to an incident outside of the Target on Goodman Road. Officers say that this is an isolated incident and the scene is secure at this time. Witnesses on the scene say that shots were fired between two cars that were chasing each...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
80K+
Followers
6K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy