ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston forecast: More record heat expected this afternoon

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hot and steamy weather will continue...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Houston skies should be clear for Sunday's total lunar eclipse

This weekend, the Houston area will likely have a great opportunity to see a total lunar eclipse. The moon will pass through Earth's shadow Sunday evening, turning to a coppery red color just before midnight. And since the moon will be closer to Earth than normal, it may appear slightly...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here's how to see Saturday's lunar eclipse in Houston

HOUSTON — A total lunar eclipse will grace the night sky across Texas this weekend. Sunday night’s eclipse will be slightly different from the one experienced this past October, the Moon this time around will be in totality for nearly an hour and a half, compared with only 15 minutes back in October.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SAD DAY IN THE HOUSTON NEWS INDUSTRY

A sad day in the Extended Family of HOUSTON NEWS MEDIA… The “Godfather of News Stringers” passed away this early Sunday morning at his home in Spring after a battle with Cancer. R.I.P. Loyd Overcash…
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KHOU

Fire guts old North Houston nightclub

HOUSTON — A former north Houston nightclub sustained heavy damage early Saturday in a fire. It happened sometime before 5 a.m. in the 12500 block of the North Freeway near Greens Road. Houston firefighters worked to douse the flames from the exterior of the building. Arson investigators were called...
CBS DFW

Data lists hottest ZIP codes in North Texas housing market

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods. Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular. Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW. The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following ZIP codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111. The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities,...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Watch as a Man Dumps Headless Animals in Houston, Texas Neighborhood

Halloween is five months away but yet someone seems to be celebrating it year round. Or maybe this is some kind of occult thing. Or someone is just a sadistic fiend. There are so many questions going into this story. Why are these animals being decapitated? Why does whoever is doing it feel that this neighborhood is the ideal spot to dump the bodies? Some real weirdness going on.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy