Alton, IL

State commits $46M to southern Illinois projects

By Ron DeBrock
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
The Capital Development Board on Thursday today announced more than $46 million in investments to improve and renovate state agency buildings in the southern regions of Illinois. The funding is designed to help address deferred maintenance projects at state agencies that have been stalled due to a lack of investment...

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/14/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 40,026 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since a week ago Friday, on May 6th. The CDC reports that 23 Illinois counties are now rated at the Medium Community Level, including 14 counties in the northern part of the state, eight in the central part, and one in Southern Illinois. At the Medium Community Level, people at risk of severe health outcomes are advised to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the virus, including masking up in indoor spaces. The preliminary seven-day case rate statewide is 314 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,586 doses. For more, logon at www.dph.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Fix voter suppression by offering more choices

Brad Weisenstein (Illinois Policy Institute) Voter suppression is rampant in Illinois, and it targets the poor and minorities – especially in Chicago. But research shows it isn’t some right-wing effort to stop automatic voter registration, vote-by-mail or ask for photo IDs at the polls. It comes from a system carefully crafted over decades to stop competition by making voter participation meaningless.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

New Illinois highway map released

SPRINGFIELD –The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the release of the new Illinois Official Highway Map. The map includes route updates as well as a new feature that shows mileage between towns and marked route junctions to help residents and visitors alike plan their travels throughout Illinois. The new map’s cover features a beautiful shot of the capitol building in autumn. The photograph was the winner of IDOT’s employee map cover contest, submitted by Andrew Bolinger, an office assistant.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Work planned on Illinois 108

CARROLLTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced intermittent lane closures of Illinois 108 between the west and east city limits of Carrollton stgarting Monday, May 16.
CARROLLTON, IL
hoiabc.com

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising again in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois just reported the highest single-day case count for COVID-19 since February 4. Hospitalizations are also rising with the highest number of COVID patients since late February. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,411 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday. The case 7-day average...
ILLINOIS STATE
#Southern Illinois#Mental Health#Pere Marquette State Park#State
The Telegraph

Markley retiring at Centerstone

John Markley, regional chief executive officer for Centerstone, has announced that he will retire at the end of June. Markley has been a member of Centerstone and its legacy organizations for nearly 38 years, having joined the organization in 1985 as staff accountant. He has helped the non-profit grow from a relatively small organization serving just two counties into one of the largest community-based behavioral healthcare providers in the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Two landspout tornadoes confirmed in western Illinois

The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

IDPH updates Illinois sport fish consumption advisories

May 12, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced updated consumption advisories today for sport fish caught in Illinois waters. These changes are the result of continued sampling by the Illinois Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program (FCMP). This year, the IDPH has issued seven new site-specific methylmercury...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
