Mayor Adams endorses Hercules Reid in a morning press conference held at Linden Boulevard site where the shooting of 12-year-old Kade Lewin occurred. Political candidates often are assumed to be of a certain age, race, orientation, and social standing, but more and more in New York City that tide […] Click here to view original web page at amsterdamnews.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO