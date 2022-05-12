Villa’s Tacos wins Taco Madness 2022

Ñoño’s Tacos is a rather lo-fi operation with a very large menu that spans everything from tacos to tortas to burgers. Their claim to fame might be their very delicious chicken al carbon, but we’re also big fans of the breakfast tacos served on fluffy homemade flour tortillas. The migas tacos here are some of our favorites in town. We’ve lost count of how many times we’ve ordered the Grande Burrito here—a breakfast burrito with egg, potato, bacon, refried beans, and cheese that gets crisped on a flattop (we like to add avocado). There are two locations of Ñoño’s Tacos—one on West Powell and the other on Colony Creek Drive.
