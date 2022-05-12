ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Villa’s Tacos wins Taco Madness 2022

By Leila Shalhoub
KTLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor Villa, owner of Villa’s Tacos, joined us live to tell us all...

ktla.com

Comments / 3

Related
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
KTLA.com

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with the A-Sha food truck

Young Chang, the founder of A-Sha foods, joined us to talk about the company’s pop-up food truck. A-Sha, a local dry-noodle company based out of Alhambra, will be having a special pop-up food truck all through May. A-Sha makes the dry Momofuku noodles for retail, Hello Kitty noodles and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Is a Decent Dessert Finally Coming to Chipotle?

Changes are afoot and nowhere is that that at Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report. After years of building its brand around stability and customers who will order the same meat-guacamole-salsa-avocado combination, the brand has been making some significant menu additions. First some new quesadillas then a...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a Burger with a Built-In Appetizer

Earlier this year McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report added some secret menu items to its actual menu. It was a sort of brilliant move because it let the fast-food chain promote new menu items without actually adding any new ingredients. That's a page straight out of Yum! Brands...
MCDONALD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Food Drink#Taco Madness#Ktla
The Infatuation

Ñoño’s Tacos

Ñoño’s Tacos is a rather lo-fi operation with a very large menu that spans everything from tacos to tortas to burgers. Their claim to fame might be their very delicious chicken al carbon, but we’re also big fans of the breakfast tacos served on fluffy homemade flour tortillas. The migas tacos here are some of our favorites in town. We’ve lost count of how many times we’ve ordered the Grande Burrito here—a breakfast burrito with egg, potato, bacon, refried beans, and cheese that gets crisped on a flattop (we like to add avocado). There are two locations of Ñoño’s Tacos—one on West Powell and the other on Colony Creek Drive.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

LA’s New Hidden Burger Spot Grills Right on a Public Golf Course

The green deck that hangs on the back of the pro shop at Bixby Village Golf Course in Long Beach ebbs and flows with people across an afternoon. The low clouds and coastal breezes mean customers linger longer, popping open cans of cheap beer and swapping stories about life on the course. There’s no fancy clubhouse at this 42-year-old nine-hole par three course, just friends laughing, reliving old tales, and hanging out. Stay long enough, and one of Dave Trepanier’s burgers will find its way in front of you, too.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

LA’s Giant Pancake Destination the Griddle Reopens on Sunset After Two Years

The most famous breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sunset Boulevard home on Saturday, May 14. The Griddle, known for its long morning lines and its car tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sunset this week after operating as an itinerant brunch option for much of the past two years. Now the restaurant is back at its cozy corner, ready to serve customers from the big booths and wide tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
RESTAURANTS
ZDNet

Chick-fil-A finally finds a way to make money on Sundays

What do you think of when you think of Chick-fil-A? A certain wholesomeness, perhaps. Maybe even a sanctimoniousness. Then there's the whole "my pleasure" thing, as opposed to "you're welcome." It all smacks of a certain white picket fence quality, garlanded with food that so many seem to love. You...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back Mexican Pizza (It's More Than That)

As a fast-food franchise that has been a part of our lives for decades, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell clearly knows how to please its customers. And while some of its innovations didn't stick, like that weird seafood salad they once served in a fried taco shell, others have remained on the menu for many years due to customers buying them again and again.
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

We’re Praying for the Return of These 8 Discontinued Menu Items

Some of our nation’s best chain restaurants have been able to withstand the test of time, while others have not been so fortunate. But while these eateries have withered the ages, many of their dishes have not survived an array of menu changes. Here are some of our favorite dishes that haven’t lasted through the years, but we can only hope they’ll get the same treatment that Taco Bell gave its beloved Mexican Pizza (thanks, in part, to Doja Cat) – that is, if the chain’s still around.
RESTAURANTS
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy