Brentwood Police Travel to Texas to Make Arrest

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found in rural Solano County late Thursday morning. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says, a little after 11 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Liberty Island Road and Malcolm Lane in the Sacramento River Delta after someone reported seeing a possible body. At the scene, authorities found a body in the water. No details about the person have been released at this point. Authorities have also not indicated whether foul play is involved. Last year, the body of 19-year-old Danny Trask from Oakland was found in a ditch near Dixon in Solano County. According to DailyRepublic.com, the place where Trask was found was only 1,000 feet from Interstate 80. Detectives later arrested Mynard Simpson on suspicion of murder in connection to Trask’s death. A preliminary hearing was held for Simpson in October. Nicole Samosa and Amani Jones were arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder in the case.

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO