Los Angeles, CA

Woman dead after North Hills crash involving fire truck

By Cindy Von Quednow, additional reporting by Alexis Lewis
 3 days ago

A woman died after a crash involving several vehicles, including a fire truck, in North Hills early Thursday, officials said.

Just after midnight, a vehicle was heading east on Roscoe Boulevard when the driver apparently ran a red light and struck a vehicle, but continued driving, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver then hit another vehicle carrying a 76-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver continued and eventually struck a Los Angeles Fire Department engine.

It is unclear if any other injuries were reported or if any arrests were made.

Video from the scene showed scattered debris and heavily damaged vehicles.

