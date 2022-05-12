City of Detroit Lakes Asks Residents To Limit Water Usage During Sewer Overload

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...

