West Palm Beach, FL

Lion Country Safari welcomes baby zebra

By CBS12 News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Lion Country Safari has a new resident. On May 6, a...

Davie family finds surprise visitor, a large gator, in backyard

DAVIE, Fla. – A family in Davie had a surprise guest during their breakfast on Saturday morning when they discovered a large alligator in their backyard. The Mermelsteins were getting their day started as they glanced out the window and saw the gigantic reptile lounging on their property on Southwest 78th Drive in the Orange Woods Estates neighborhood.
DAVIE, FL
A few strong storms Sunday afternoon

The rainy season has begun for South Florida and right on schedule, a few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. The rainy season runs from May 15th through October 15th. This is the period when South Florida sees its highest rainfall accumulation during the calendar year. This morning,...
PALM BEACH, FL
Margaritaville at Sea ready for maiden voyage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's five o'clock somewhere. Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, formerly Grand Classica of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, is set for her first voyage on May 14, 2022, sailing from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island. The ship features 10 passenger decks...
PALM BEACH, FL
Missing teen found in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has located a missing teen in North Palm Beach. 17-year-old Edward Bouressa disappeared on May 13 in North Palm Beach. He has been located safely.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
PBSO looking for missing man in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with a history of depression in Palm Beach County. Joshua White was last seen on May 6, 2022, according to PBSO. He is intellectually disabled. Anyone with information about White's location is...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Good Samaritans who saved woman honored in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police honored the heroes who helped save a woman when she fell unconscious while driving through an intersection in Boynton Beach. Video of the Good Samaritans rushing over to help Laurie Rabyor on May 5 captivated the nation. Jannette Rivera is a coworker of...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
The cost of becoming a guardian in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Karen Berling knows about guardianship firsthand. After watching a family member be placed under a guardianship, she decided to go through the training and become a professional guardian herself. "It's really a powerful position to be in, basically owning someone like a dog,...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida man threatens to kill Daytona Beach city worker

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Daytona Beach man is accused of threatening to kill a city worker who was assigned to take pictures of his property. Body camera footage from the victim – Neighborhood Services Inspector Kevin Yates - shows Kevin Sbrusch, 36, confronting him while he was documenting illegally parked vehicles found on Sbrusch’s property for an upcoming court hearing.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Employee loses control of Tesla at auction, 3 hurt

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An employee lost control and crashed a Tesla while moving cars around during an auto auction at Manheim Palm Beach on Thursday. Two workers ended up getting pinned by the out-of-control car. In all, three people went to the hospital, one with critical injuries.
PALM BEACH, FL
Plane crashes into Haulover Inlet Bridge in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A small plane crashed into the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Saturday. According to the FAA, a small Cessna 172 lost power in its engine and landed on the bridge around 1 p.m., striking a vehicle when it landed. Three people were onboard at the time...
MIAMI, FL
Getting arrested on Florida woman's bucket list

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman in the Florida Keys can check off one item from her bucket list. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas on Thursday for fleeing and eluding. According to the sheriff's office, she told deputies that getting arrested had...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
The guardianship of Peter Max

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Chances are you've seen the work of Peter Max. He's designed colorful art for the hulls of cruise ships, worked to restore the Statue of Liberty, painted for Presidents and done portraits of celebrities -- capturing the hope and optimism of the late 60s and early 70s.
PALM BEACH, FL
Sheriff Bradshaw recovering from heart procedure

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is starting physical therapy and expects to return to normal life following an elective heart procedure. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Bradshaw, under advice from his doctors, went in for a procedure on May 3. Doctors said the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
30th annual 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive returns Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An annual event is about to take place for the 30th time. The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting its 30th annual food drive on Saturday. According to the NALC, Stamp Out Hunger is the country's largest one-day food drive. It provides...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
FPL prepares for hurricanes with week-long storm drill

Riviera Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Florida Power and Light is preparing for the start of hurricane season. This week, at their command center in Riviera Beach, FPL workers are taking part in a storm drill to respond to a simulated category 3 hurricane that brushes the west coast of Florida and makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

