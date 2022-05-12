ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Wine Festival to host more than 100 wineries

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
Grab a glass of vino and say "cheers" because the Cincinnati International Wine Festival is coming to town May 20.

The festival, which is a charitable, non-profit organization, began in 1991 and raises funds for local charities while celebrating wine of all sorts.

Located at the Duke Energy Convention Center, the festival takes place both May 20 and May 21. There will be more than 700 wines from more than 100 international wineries so wine connoisseurs of all types will have plenty to choose from and taste. Other than the varieties of wine to sample, festival-goers will be able to enjoy food and view silent auction items, which help raise additional funds for charity.

Since the festival's inception, more than $6.5 million has been granted and raised for charity. At this year's festival, more than 30 Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky charities — which provided programs for the arts, education, health and human services — will be benefited.

For those interested in going, tickets are available for purchase for Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Tickets can be purchased here .

Cincinnati International Wine Festival ticket rates:

  • Friday evening — 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. — $75 in advance, $80 at the door
  • Saturday afternoon — 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — $70 in advance, $75 at the door
  • Saturday evening — 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. — $85 in advance, $90 at the door

For all those seasoned wine experts and lovers, there is also an option to upgrade and have VIP access to "The Collectors Tasting Room." There, attendees can arrive early and taste seven high-end wines for one hour only prior to each normal tasting event. The cost of the collectors room is additional to the normal ticket rates.

The Collectors Tasting Room ticket rates:

  • Friday evening — 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — $40 in advance, $45 at the door
  • Saturday afternoon — 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — $40 in advance, $45 at the door
  • Saturday evning — 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — $40 in advance, $45 at the door

Other than the wine tasting portion of the festival, individuals can also purchase tickets to the Winery Dinner Series, which takes place May 19, and the Charity Auction & Luncheon, which takes place May 21.

In an earlier version of this story, WCPO incorrectly stated how many wineries would be present at the festival. The story has been updated to reflect the correct amount. We regret the error.

The Real Taco Fest comes to Cincinnati

A portion of the money raised from The Real Taco Fest 2022 will benefit The Ion Center for Violence Prevention, which provides free, confidential services to victim-survivors of power-based personal violence, such as domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dessert chain opening first Cincinnati shop in this suburb

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing dessert-centric chain that offers ice cream-topped peach cobbler and cobbler-stuffed cinnamon rolls is opening its first Cincinnati-area location in a northern suburb. The Nashville-based Peach Cobbler Factory is opening in the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center at 7736 Dudley Drive in West Chester, with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

