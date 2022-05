JEFFERSON CITY- With the 2022 legislative session coming to a close, it is official that Missouri will not be legalizing sports betting anytime soon. House bill 2502 was first introduced in January by Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg). The bill in the initial stages was slated to have a 10% tax for the government and $250,000 allocated to the Gaming Commission to support Missouri's problem gambling programs. House bill 2556 made provisions to the bill and was joined with 2502.

