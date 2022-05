FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– When Fort Wayne Police officers arrived at the scene, the first thing they noticed was blood. In the home, there was a trail of blood running up the stairs. That led an officer to more blood covering every surface of the kitchen. There was blood in the bathroom, blood in the hallways and more in the family room, according to Allen County Superior court documents.

