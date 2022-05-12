ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

BBC1 this Saturday night (14).

By Damnedunitedareback Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Hate to see ratings for a political influenced programme that's long past it's sell by date. Definitely Made my Mind up. And it ain't watching this. So that’ll be the programme that rates better and costs less than what would otherwise be on a Saturday night on BBC...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

BBC releases first look at new thriller series The Control Room

The BBC has shared a first look at Iain De Caestecker and Joanna Vanderham in new thriller series The Control Room.The three-part series, written by Nick Leather and directed by Amy Neil, tells the story of emergency call handler Gabe, played by De Caestecker.While working for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow, Gabe’s world is “turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a distressed woman who appears to know him”, the BBC said.“With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.”The BBC One series also stars Sharon Rooney, Daniel Portman, Taj Atwal and Stuart Bowman.The programme, set in Glasgow, was filmed in Scotland and will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Read More Minister refuses to rule out deporting Ukrainian refugees to Rwanda
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Old BBC Radio logos still on Freeview

Just listening to radio 1 on Freeview in my summerhouse at home here in Knottingley, West Yorkshire and I notice it still has the old BBC logo (the one that was used from 4th October 1997 until 20th October 2021) on it. Has anyone else noticed this when listening to Radio 1 or other BBC radio stations on Freeview? I’m receiving my signal from Emley Moor btw. As you can see it also has the new BBC logo as well as the old one too.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Here's how the UK did in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Another Eurovision Song Contest, another year of dreading how the UK will end up in the final rankings. While Britain hasn't exactly had the best track record in Eurovision in recent years – who can forget last year's nul points? – there was speculation that this year could finally break that bad streak.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Baker
Daily Mail

BBC is accused of snubbing Olly Alexander as UK's Eurovision act due to 'grossly unfair' deal with selectors... as Sam Ryder comes second in final

The BBC has been accused of overlooking chart-topping TV star Olly Alexander as the UK's Eurovision entrant due to a 'grossly unfair' deal with the contest's selectors. The Mail on Sunday has learned the lead singer of the band Years & Years put himself forward to represent the nation in this year's competition.
WORLD
BBC

Sheku Bayoh's sister says Scotland is a racist country

The sister of a black man who died in police custody has told the BBC that she believes Scotland is a racist country. Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in 2015. At a public inquiry into his death last week, his sister Kadi Johnson...
SOCIETY
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday May 13th 8pm : Turning Tables

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread, we’ve made it through yet another week. Abi films Ben as he buys some drugs, but Ben clocks her. Abi gives Ben a choice, either he admits that Imran paid him to lie or she'll share her video of him buying drugs with his boss and the police. What will Ben do?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

BT Sport and Eurosport (Discovery) Joint Venture

Smart move by BT, and it does create a sports broadcasting powerhouse. However I’m sad to see that after a period of running both brands concurrently, they will be merged into a single brand. I grew up with Eurosport, I’d hate to see that name disappear from British screens....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc1#Network Tv#Bbc 1
Daily Mail

'Look at that... ridiculous!' Naga Munchetty fumes at co-star Charlie Stayt for 'ignoring' her while segment airs on BBC Breakfast - and appears to be unaware that she's live on TV

Naga Munchetty fumed at her Charlie Stayt during Saturday's BBC Breakfast while a a segment aired, however she appeared to be unaware that she was live on TV. The broadcast journalist, 47, directed her wrath towards her co-star, 59, insisting he was 'ignoring' her, before ordering a member of production crew to 'get him'.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
SkySports

Andrew Symonds: Former Australia all-rounder dies aged 46

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died at the age of 46. Early reports from police reported Symonds died in a single car accident near Townsville, Queensland, where he lived after retirement. In a statement, Queensland Police said: "Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres...
WORLD
digitalspy.com

American Horror Story spin-off show lands premiere date

American Horror Stories season 2 finds it way onto screens later this summer. Following a 2021 debut, this anthological offshoot from American Horror Story (each episode depicts a new, hair-raising situation with a different cast) clearly did enough viewing numbers for Hulu to pick it up for a second time.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Fashion
digitalspy.com

Can you add other channels to favourites?

I just added London Live from other channels option, can I save this to my favourites option?. I've wanted that option since "favourites" became a feature. Even if we could just watch / listen without the recording feature. The old Sky+ menus had a quick 2-button combo to get to...
The Independent

Brexit: More Irish passports than UK passports issued in Northern Ireland for first time

More Irish passports than British passports are being issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, new figures show.48,555 people in Northern Ireland applied for a UK passport in 2020 – around 350 fewer than the 48,911 opting for an Irish passport the same year.The figures, obtained by freedom of information request and first reported by Irish Times reports, do not include Irish passports issued by all channels – meaning the gap could be even wider.It comes ahead of Northern Ireland assembly elections on Thursday where Sinn Fein is expected to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the...
POLITICS
digitalspy.com

Eurovision 2022 Grand Final Discussion Thread - 8pm, BBC1, Saturday 14th May

Hi all and welcome to the official discussion thread for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 grand final!. For the last time this year we’re heading to the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy, this time with Graham Norton as commentator, in order to crown the 2022 champion of the Eurovision Song Contest!
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Budget supermarket to rival Aldi and Lidl to open soon in UK

Aldi and Lidl are to face a new rival as another supermarket is due to open in the UK next month. Motatos says it can cut prices by offering surplus food from wholesalers and will also be a challenge to supermarkets such as Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury's. Motatos is...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Tesco urged by pig farmers to pay more for pork

Pig farmers are urging Tesco to "do the right thing" and pay more or risk losing its British pork supply base. The National Pig Association (NPA) said four out of five pig producers could go out of business within a year unless Tesco pays more for its pork. The NPA...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

World War Two, the Belfast mountain and a white rock

A north Belfast mountain's connection to World War Two can still be seen today by the presence of a white stone. A local postman was commissioned by the Ministry of Defence in 1941 to paint a large stone on the mountain white. The stone, on Cave Hill, was used to...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy