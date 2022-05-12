ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to conserve fuel as gas prices hit all time high

By Claire Kreuz
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices in Arkansas are hitting an all time high now at four dollars a gallon. As people get ready to travel for the summer, drivers are looking for ways to save at the pumps.

AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria said there’s a few different things drivers can do to save fuel and it starts with just simple car maintenance.

“Drivers should really expect gas prices to be on a roller coaster ride really this summer,” Chabarria said. “Of course we’re seeing that start as we’re heading into the summer driving season.”

He said it’s important to check your tires and make sure they are properly inflated, keep up with oil changes and take a look at what you have in your trunk or the back seat. He said to take out anything you don’t use regularly because the more weight your car is carrying, the more fuel you will use.

Once in the drivers seat, Chabarria said to follow all those good defensive driving habits.

“Avoiding jackrabbiting which is speeding up to pass a car, or trying to beat the light or trying to get around traffic,” Chabarria said. “We know that really doesn’t save you that much time over the course of a trip and all you’re really doing is burning more fuel.”

Another tip is rolling your windows down as you drive instead of using your air conditioner in the car.

