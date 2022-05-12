Plan Ahead calendar: Ballpark Brew Fest is back, Boise. Thomas Rhett stops in Nampa

May

Boz Scaggs: 7:30 p.m. May 23, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $49-$149. Ticketmaster.

Celtic Woman: 7 p.m. May 24, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39, $69 and $150. Ticketmaster.

Bruce Cockburn: 8 p.m. May 24, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $45 at eventbrite.com, $50 at the door.

Tomberlin: 8 p.m. May 25, The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St., Boise. $16. eventbrite.com. $18 at the door. Opening: Jana Horn.

Love, DEAN: Part of Live at 525 series. 5:30 p.m. May 26, War Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $19.95. festivalatsandpoint.com.

Ezra Furman: 8 p.m. May 26, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $20 at eventbrite.com, $22 at the door. Opening: Grace Cummings.

Opera Idaho “An American Dream”: 7:30 p.m. May 27 and 2:30 p.m. May 29, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $26-$79 at egyptiantheatre.net.

Blue Oyster Cult: 6 p.m. May 28, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $37.50-$57.50. stoneysroadhouse.com.

Spencer Brown: 8 p.m. May 28, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $13 general, $35 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Opening: Morgin Madison.

Idaho Horsemen vs. Washington Elite: Professional indoor football. 7 p.m. May 29, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $12-$35. fordidahocenter.com. gohorsemen.com.

Lord Huron: 7 p.m. May 29, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $39.50. Ticketmaster. Sold out.

June

Chris Stapleton: 7 p.m. June 2, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $69.75 and $99.75. fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Margo Price, Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs.

Hells Canyon Days: June 3-4, Cambridge. Weekend pass: $78 general, $38 ages 8-15. Hells Canyon Jam only is $50 general, $10 ages 8-15. cambridgeidaho.com.

▪ June 3: Taco feed, 5:30 p.m., Cambridge and Midvale Senior Center. Bulls & Broncs hosted by the Cambridge Rodeo Association, 8 p.m.

▪ June 4: Community breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., Cambridge Baptist Church. Show and Shine car and truck show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Downtown Cambridge. All-you-can-eat open pit BBQ, 3:30 to 7 p.m. Hells Canyon Jam, 5 p.m. featuring Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers (openers), followed by Cody Canada and the Departed and Jason Boland and the Stragglers.

Leanne Morgan : 7 p.m. June 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $29.75-$165. Ticketmaster.

Laura Rain and the Caesars: 8 p.m. June 3, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25.50-$47.50. egyptiantheatre.net. Special guest: Ghalia Volt.

A rt and Roses: Meet more than 70 artists while enjoying music by Blaze and Kelly (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and BFD (1 to 4 p.m.), eats from Coned Pizza and KB’s Burritos, and treats from Kona Ice and Ankley Brothers Kettle Corn. Percentage of the sales directly supports the Julia Davis Rose Garden. 10 a.m to 5 p.m. June 5, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. artandrosesboise.com.

Matchbox Twenty: 7:30 p.m. June 5, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$119.50. fordidahocenter.com. Rescheduled to June 4, 2023.

Crown The Empire: 7 p.m. June 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general ($27 door), $65-$75 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Special guests: D.R.U.G.S., The Word Alive, Until I Wake.

New Kids on the Block: 7:30 p.m. June 7, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $29.95-$159.95. fordidahocenter.com.

Calexico: 8 p.m. June 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50 general ($35 door), $70-$85 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Everclear: 6 p.m. June 9, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $33.50-$53.50. stoneysroadhouse.com. Opening: Fastball, The Nixons.

Nikki Glaser: Cabaret-style seating. 7 p.m. June 9, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50, $39.50 and $49.50 (reserved cabaret VIP). cttouringid.com.

Ballpark Brew Fest: Craft beer tasting from local breweries (with new breweries to be added): Payette Brewing, Twisted District, Hop Valley, Lost Grove Brewing, Barbarian Brewing, Spring Creek Brewery, Sockeye Brewing, Edge Brewing Company, Western Collective and Boise Brewing. Also, food, music, and games. 3 to 8 p.m. June 11, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N Glenwood St., Garden City. $15 (includes Ballpark Brew Fest mug and six beer tasting tickets), $5 under 21/designated driver tickets (includes a hot dog and a soda). Guests who purchase their admission tickets (excluding under 21/designated driver tickets) before June 10 will receive $5 off their tickets. BoiseHawks.com.

Knotfest Roadshow: Featuring Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9. 6:30 p.m. June 11, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$99.50. fordidahocenter.com.

AJR: 7 p.m. June 12, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$69.50. fordidahocenter.com.

Alive After Five: Bands, food, beer garden and vendors. 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15 through Aug. 10, Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets, Boise. downtownboise.org.

Halsey: 7 p.m. June 15, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $29.50-$129.50. fordidahocenter.com. Opening: The Marias.

The Cadillac Three: 6 p.m. June 17, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $17.50 and $27.50. stoneysroadhouse.com.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (6:30 p.m. mini-concert series) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no mini-concert), June 17 (preview), 18 (opening night), 19 (family night), 21-26, 28-July 3 and 5-9, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $40-$61 Fridays-Saturdays, $34-$49 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 17): $28-$39. Family night (June 19): $14-$49. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

The Cadillac Three: 6:30 p.m. June 18, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. $25-$110. eventbrite.com. Special guest: The Powell Brothers.

“Dear Evan Hansen”: 7:30 p.m. June 21-23; 8 p.m. June 24; 2 and 8 p.m. June 25; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 26, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $50.50-$139.50. Ticketmaster.

Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest: Headlining acts Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr., Aaron Lewis, Koe Wetzel, Turnpike Troubadours, more. 12:15 to 11:30 p.m. June 22-25, Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. $299 for four-day pass. Individual day passes available. hwy30musicfest.com.

Ned LeDoux: 8 p.m. June 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general, $65 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Jacksons Country Stomp w/Russell Dickerson: 6 p.m. June 24, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $35 early bird, $40 general. fordidahocenter.com. Special guests: Lauren Alaina, Elvie Shane and Jackson Dean.

Ballet Sun Valley: Presents the debut of internationally acclaimed Boston Ballet led by artistic director Mikko Nissinen. 7 p.m. June 24-25, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. $35-$500. 208-622-2135, balletsunvalley.org.

Boise Music Festival: Main stage lineup includes Lady A; Walker Hayes; Tik Tok star Tate McRae; and the nostalgic 2000’s Pop Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC), Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO; Eve 6; and Tag Team. Also, 40+ local bands playing throughout the day on five local stages, a carnival, arts and crafts vendors, food courts, beer and wine gardens, and an air-conditioned play area and Kids Zone. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 25, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 general, $50 pit pass, $75 VIP Cool Zone. Carnival wristbands available. boisemusicfestival.com.

Riley Green: 6 p.m. June 25, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $32.50-$52.50. stoneysroadhouse.com.

Dirty Heads: 6 p.m. June 28, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50 first 100 sold, $45 second 100, $49.50 general ($55 door), $69.50 premium ($75 door). fordidahocenter.com. Special guests: SOJA, Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System.

Ween: 7:30 p.m. June 28, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $55. Ticketmaster.

Live on the Lawn w/Aldous Harding: 6 p.m. June 29, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $33 at eventbrite.com. $38 at the door.

Baby Shark Live!: 6 p.m. June 30, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25-$65. fordidahocenter.com.

July

Girl Named Tom: 8 p.m. July 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20-$35 general, $65-$75 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Slightly Stoopid: 6 p.m. July 8, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $35-$45 general ($49.50 door), $65 premium. fordidahocenter.com. Special guests: Pepper, Common Kings, Fortunate Youth.

The Mighty Red Melons: Tribute to Merle Haggard and Buck Owens. 8 p.m. July 8-9, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $28-$42 at eventbrite.com.

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience: 8 p.m. July 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20 general ($22 door), $50-$60 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

King Princess: 8 p.m. July 9, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $32.50 general ($35 door), $72.50 VIP. Ticketmaster. Opening: Dora Jar, St. Panther.

Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad: Big-air action sports entertainment with stunts, tricks and feats. 7 p.m. July 10, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N Glenwood St., Garden City. $35-$85. Ticketmaster.

The Avett Brothers: 7 p.m. July 12, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $59. Ticketmaster. Sold out.

The Lumineers: 7 p.m. July 12, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $47.75-$145.50. Ticketmaster. Special guests: Gregory Alan Isakov, Daniel Rodriguez.

Thunderpussy, Joshy Soul and Smokey Brights: 7 p.m. July 12, Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., Ketchum. $40 advance, $50 at the door, $150 VIP. theargyros.org. Special guest: Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show.

Khruangbin: 7 p.m. July 13, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $49.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Men I Trust.

Sara Evans: 6 p.m. July 15, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $32.50 and $42.50. stoneysroadhouse.com.

Goo Goo Dolls: 7 p.m. July 15, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $29.50-$249.50. fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Blue October.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: 7 p.m. July 15, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $42.50. Ticketmaster. Sold out.

Doobie: 8 p.m. July 15, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 general ($25 door), $45 VIP. Ticketmaster. Special guest: Casket.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Romeo and Juliet”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (6:30 p.m. mini-concert series) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no mini-concert), July 15 (preview), 16 (opening night), 17 (family night), 19-24 and 26-30, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $40-$56 Fridays-Saturdays, $32-$46 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (July 15): $26-$36. Family night (July 17): $14-$46. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Josh A: 8 p.m. July 17, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general ($30 door), $60-$70 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Special guest: Justin Stone.

Snake River Stampede: 7:30 p.m. July 19-23 (pre-rodeo at 6:45 p.m. and mutton busting at 7 p.m.), noon matinee July 23 (pre-rodeo at 11:15 a.m. and mutton busting at 11:30 a.m.), Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $11.50-$38.75 general, $8.50-$35.76 seniors and children 3-12. fordidahocenter.com.

Paul Cauthen: 8 p.m. July 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general ($30 door), $62.50-$75 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Tom Segura: 8 p.m. July 21, Idaho Central Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $39.50-$99.50. idahocentralarena.com.

Tracy Lawrence: 6 p.m. July 22, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $42.50-$72.50. stoneysroadhouse.com. Opening: Randall King.

Charli XCX: 8 p.m. July 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $34.50 general ($35 door), $85-$95 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Sun Valley Music Festival: More than 14 admission-free concerts alongside a gala fundraising concert and multiple outreach and education events. This season highlights three of the country’s greatest living composers — Gabriela Lena Frank, Jessie Montgomery, and Kevin Puts – and features performances from renowned guest artists: pianists Daniil Trifonov and Orion Weiss, violinist Leila Josefowicz, tenor Nicholas Phan, guest conductor Andy Einhorn, and string trio Time For Three. July 24-Aug. 18, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road, Sun Valley. For concert schedule, go to svmusicfestival.org.

Caamp: 7:30 p.m. July 26, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $45. Ticketmaster. Opening: Future Birds.

Kenny Chesney: 7:30 p.m. July 27, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $49-$149. fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Carly Pearce.

Dispatch/O.A.R.: 7 p.m. July 28, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25 first 300 tickets sold, $49.50 general, ($55 door). fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Robert Randolph Band.

The Revivalists: 7:30 p.m. July 28, War Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $54.95. festivalatsandpoint.com.

Ian Munsick: 6 p.m. July 29, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $32.50-$52.50. stoneysroadhouse.com.

Chris Janson: 7:30 p.m. July 29, War Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $69.95. festivalatsandpoint.com. Opening: LoCash.

Mt. Joy: 7:30 p.m. July 30, War Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $49.95. festivalatsandpoint.com. Opening: The Moss.

Emo Nite: 9 p.m. July 30, 9th Street Parallel at Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. $18 at the door.

Pink Martini: 7 p.m. July 31, War Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $44.95. festivalatsandpoint.com.

August

The Dead South: 8 p.m. Aug. 2, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $34.50 general ($39.50 door), $74.50 VIP. Ticketmaster.

Kaleo: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, War Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $54.95. festivalatsandpoint.com. Opening: Allan Rayman.

Steve Hofstetter: 8 p.m. Aug. 3, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20-$100. Ticketmaster.

The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4, War Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $69.95. festivalatsandpoint.com.

Live on the Lawn w/ Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker : 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $48 at eventbrite.com. $53 at the door. Special guest: Spencer.

Gregory Alan Isakov: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, War Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $49.95. festivalatsandpoint.com. Special guests: Shook Twins.

Jo Dee Messina: 8 p.m. Aug. 5, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50 general ($45 door), $79.50 VIP. Ticketmaster.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Little Shop of Horrors”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (6:30 p.m. mini-concert series) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no mini-concert), Aug. 5 (preview), 6 (opening night), 7 (family night), 9-14, 16-21 and 23-27, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $40-$61 Fridays-Saturdays, $34-$49 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Aug. 5): $28-$39. Family night (Aug. 7): $14-$49. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

The Chicks: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $45-$169.50. fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Patty Griffin.

Lindsey Stirling: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, War Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $59.95. festivalatsandpoint.com.

The Spokane Symphony: Complimentary wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, War Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $39.95 general, $9.95 children 12 and younger. festivalatsandpoint.com.

Whiskey Myers: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $49.50. Ticketmaster. Special guests: Shane Smith and The Saints. Sold out.

Daughtry: 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $37.50 general, $77.50 VIP. Ticketmaster. Opening: Black Stone Cherry.

The Head and The Heart: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $49.50. Ticketmaster. Special guest: Dawes.

August Burns Red: 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50 general ($30 door), $70-$80 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Special guests: We Came as Romans, Hollow Front, Void of Vision.

Muna: 8 p.m. Aug. 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50-$80. Ticketmaster.

Boise Soul Food Festival: African American/African inspired foods, such as barbecue, Cajun cuisine, ribs, hot links, sweet tea, and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. boisesoulfood.org.

Bonnie Raitt: 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $75. Ticketmaster.

Mt. Joy: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $45. Ticketmaster. Opening: Wilderado.

The Backseat Lovers: 8 p.m. Aug. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50 general ($30 door), $65-$75 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

The Black Crowes: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $62.50. Ticketmaster.

Sum 41/Simple Plan: 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $35 general, $75 VIP. cttouringid.com or Ticketmaster.

American Aquarium: 8 p.m. Aug. 16, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $25 at the door.

Iration/Atmosphere: 6 p.m. Aug. 17, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $39.50. Ticketmaster. Special guests: Katastro, The Grouch, DJ Fresh.

Albertsons Boise Open: Aug. 18-21, Hillcrest Country Club, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise. Daily tickets are $25 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday; $10 for Sunday’s final round. Four-day pass: $65. Concert admission is included with daily tickets and four-day passes. 100% of all ticket sales support local charities. Through the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity program, all ticket purchasers will select the local charity their ticket purchase will support. albertsonsboiseopen.com.

▪ Concerts after golf: Midland (7:30 p.m. Aug. 18); Billy Idol (7:30 p.m. Aug. 19); Train (6:30 p.m. Aug. 20).

Josh Abbott Band: 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22.50 general ($25 door), $50-$60 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Council Mountain Music Festival: Aug. 19-20, Veteran’s Memorial Peace Park, 2046 Idaho 95, Council. dalefisk.com/FESTIVAL/index.htm.

Western Idaho Fair: Carnival, concerts, competitions, concessions, more. Noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 20-21, noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 22-26, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 27, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 28, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $10 general, $9 seniors, $8 children 6-11, free for ages 5 and younger, in advance. Tickets are $12, $10 and $9 at the gate. Carnival wristband is $30 ($35 at gate), and family pack option is available. idahofair.com. Grandstand concerts at 7:30 p.m., free with paid fair admission: Chris Janson (Aug. 22); Ja Rule and Ashanti (Aug. 23); Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo (Aug. 24); Stone Temple Pilots (Aug. 25); Billy Currington (Aug. 26).

Maren Morris: 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $70. Ticketmaster. Opening: The Lone Bellow.

Backstreet Boys: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $54.50-$299.50. fordidahocenter.com.

Warrant/Lita Ford: 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $52.50-$72.50. stoneysroadhouse.com. Opening: Kip Winger.

Fitz & The Tantrums/Andy Grammer: 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $46-$76. fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Breland.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns: 8 p.m. Aug. 21, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $15. eventbrite. $20 at the door.

Jon Wolfe: 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15-$45. Ticketmaster.

Modest Mouse: 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $42.50. Ticketmaster.

Tedeschi Trucks Band : 6 p.m. Aug. 31, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $59.50. Ticketmaster. Special guests: Los Lobos and Gabe Dixson.

September

Shakey Graves: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $39.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Sierra Ferrell.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The 39 Steps”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (no mini-concert series) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no mini-concert), Sept. 2 (preview), 3 (opening night), 4 (family night), 6-11, 13-18 and 20-25, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $40-$56 Fridays-Saturdays, $32-$46 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Sept. 2): $26-$36. Family night (Sept. 4): $14-$46. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Greta Van Fleet: 7 p.m. Sept. 3, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $49.50-$79.50. Ticketmaster.

Gary Numan: 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50 general ($33 door), $60-$75 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Special guests: I Speak Machine.

Morgan Wallen: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $49.50-$299.50. fordidahocenter.com.

Korn/Evanescence: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $29.50-$99.50. fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Dana Denata.

Flogging Molly/The Interrupters: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50 first 200 sold, $45 general ($49.50 door). fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Tiger Army & the Skints.

Agnostic Front/Sick of It All: 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20-$50. Ticketmaster.

Flume: 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $39.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Quiet Bison, Kareem Ali.

Sabaton: 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $32.50 general ($35 door), $62.50 VIP. Ticketmaster.

LANY: 6 p.m. Sept. 20, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $35-$69.50. fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Surfaces.

Jackson Browne: 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $85. Ticketmaster.

Foreigner: 8 p.m. Sept. 21, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $38.50-$96.50. fordidahocenter.com.

The Midnight: 8 p.m. Sept. 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50 general ($30 door), $65-$75 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Special guests: The Nightly.

Odesza: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50 first 1000 sold, $45 second 1000, $49.50 general, ($55 door), $69.50 premium ($75 door). fordidahocenter.com. Special guests: Sylvan Esso, Elderbrook, Nasaya.

Rufus Du Sol: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$69.50. fordidahocenter.com. Opening: Paraleven.

October

Nurse Blake: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50-$60. Ticketmaster.

Thomas Rhett: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $30-$109.75 fordidahocenter.com.

Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band: 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $54.50-$154.50. fordidahocenter.com.

David Spade: 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $45-$65. Ticketmaster.

Black Lips: 8 p.m. Oct. 23, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show. Special guests: The Soft Palms.

Rare Americans: 8 p.m. Oct. 25, 9th Street Parallel, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.

November

Postmodern Jukebox: 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $29.50-$200. egyptiantheatre.net.

The Fab Four: Beatles tribute. 8 p.m. Nov. 4, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $34.50, $49.50 and $69.50. Ticketmaster.