All grown up! Sophia Grace and Rosie return to Ellen show 11 years after viral Super Bass performance

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee, the crooning cousins from Essex, returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday - 11 years after their first appearance.

The 15-year-old blonde was only 5 and the 19-year-old brunette was only 8 when their 2011 cover of Nicki Minaj's 2010 rap song Super Bass went viral on YouTube, and has since amassed 54.8M views.

Rosie and Sophia Grace's subsequent appearance and performance on the daytime talk show went even more viral, amassing 146.1M views on Ellen's YouTube page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMwlV_0fbyZxhH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8uBy_0fbyZxhH00

'You might be the most memorable people we've had on the show,' the 64-year-old host marveled.

The precocious pair went on to appear on DeGeneres' show 24 more times, co-hosting their very own segment called Tea Time and serving as her correspondents at red carpet events.

The talented tykes also starred in Nickelodeon's straight-to-DVD flick Sophia Grace & Rosie's Royal Adventure as well as releasing Just Play dolls and two books through Orchard Books.

Brownlee said her favorite memory was interviewing rapper-singer Drake at the Grammy Awards: 'He ate some of our candy. I'm such a big fan of him now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yHmV_0fbyZxhH00
Cute: The 15-year-old blonde was only 5 and the 19-year-old brunette was only 8 when their 2011 cover of Nicki Minaj's 2010 rap song Super Bass went viral on YouTube, and has since amassed 54.8M views
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VS91_0fbyZxhH00
Child stars: Rosie and Sophia Grace's subsequent appearance and performance on the daytime talk show went even more viral, amassing 146.1M views on Ellen's YouTube page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRhh2_0fbyZxhH00
The 64-year-old host marveled: 'You might be the most memorable people we've had on the show'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tyDf_0fbyZxhH00
Rubbing elbows with celebs! The precocious pair went on to appear on DeGeneres' show 24 more times, co-hosting their very own segment called Tea Time and serving as her correspondents at red carpet events
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VW2vW_0fbyZxhH00
Branding: The talented tykes also starred in Nickelodeon's straight-to-DVD flick Sophia Grace & Rosie's Royal Adventure as well as releasing Just Play dolls and two books through Orchard Books

Sophia Grace's second favorite memory was their first appearance on Ellen when she got to meet and perform with rapper-singer Nicki Minaj.

'Them doors over there, when they opened, I literally looked in every single direction but the one that she was coming out of,' she recalled.

'And when I finally saw her it was just chaos. And it was great.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45H4pI_0fbyZxhH00
Brownlee (L) said her favorite memory was interviewing rapper-singer Drake at the Grammy Awards: 'He ate some of our candy. I'm such a big fan of him now'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUZft_0fbyZxhH00
Starstruck: Sophia Grace's second favorite memory was their first appearance on Ellen when she got to meet and perform with rapper-singer Nicki Minaj
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMmLD_0fbyZxhH00
She recalled: 'When I finally saw her it was just chaos. And it was great'

And McClelland's favorite memory was receiving a kiss from pop star Justin Bieber at the Teen Choice Awards.

'Obviously, at that time I was like, "Ew, a boy! He's kissing me on the cheek,"' Rosie laughed.

'And now, I'm like, "Oh my god, I'd let Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again!"'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBsov_0fbyZxhH00
McClelland's favorite memory was receiving a kiss from pop star Justin Bieber at the Teen Choice Awards: 'I was like, "Ew, a boy! He's kissing me on the cheek!"'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vyTs_0fbyZxhH00
Rosie said: 'And now, I'm like, "Oh my god, I'd let Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again!"'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmEVZ_0fbyZxhH00
Proud: DeGeneres asked the not-so-typical teenagers to perform Super Bass one more time before her controversial talk show concludes on May 26 after 19 seasons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyAqm_0fbyZxhH00
Same fake microphones! And while Rosie never got to sing or rap on the original 2011 clip, she finally got to prove she could both rap and sing along with Sophia Grace

DeGeneres asked the not-so-typical teenagers to perform Super Bass one more time before her controversial talk show concludes on May 26 after 19 seasons.

And while Rosie never got to sing or rap on the original 2011 clip, she finally got to prove she could both rap and sing along with Sophia Grace.

Brownlee - who boasts 8.7M social media followers - dropped the music video for her new single Little Things last Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAALp_0fbyZxhH00
Out now! Brownlee - who boasts 8.7M social media followers - dropped the music video for her new single Little Things last Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKmSk_0fbyZxhH00
Out now! McClelland - who has 2.1M social media followers - dropped the music video for her new single Safe In Your Love on Wednesday

And McClelland - who has 2.1M social media followers - dropped the music video for her new single Safe In Your Love on Wednesday.

Rosie shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram snap of them arriving at the artist entrance to pre-tape their episode on Wednesday.

Worryingly, McClelland flew directly to Ireland after Ellen to film a project with the BBC, insisting: 'I've got a license from the council and everything, so I don't need to be in school.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlCUM_0fbyZxhH00
'We were so nervous!' Rosie shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram snap of them arriving at the artist entrance to pre-tape their episode on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2r7K_0fbyZxhH00
'School is the most boring thing ever': Worryingly, McClelland (pictured Tuesday) flew directly to Ireland after Ellen to film a project with the BBC, insisting, 'I've got a license from the council and everything, so I don't need to be in school'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

