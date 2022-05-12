Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival Photo Gallery by Photo John

Imagine the scenic beauty of Lake Tahoe with its clear blue waters surrounded by towering majestic snow-capped peaks. Imagine being able to ride a bicycle around its 72-mile shoreline or a 100-mile century ride. After a two year hiatus, the 29th Annual “America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride – Lake Tahoe” returns welcoming 3000+ bicyclists from all over the country to ride around the shoreline of Lake Tahoe. This fun ride is not a race but a fully supported bike tour and promotes the Lake Tahoe Bikeway project, the master plan to construct and inter-connect all the bike lanes around Lake Tahoe and assist the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition with its annual Bike Safe Lake Tahoe bicycle safety campaign. This is a fully supported bike tour offers spectacular scenery, fresh mountain air, and rest stops with great food & beverage, staffed by volunteers from various local non-profit organizations. It is professionally managed by experienced ride organizers with decades of knowledge of the Lake Tahoe area.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO