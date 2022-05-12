ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W.Va. AG Calls on U.S. Attorney General Garland to Enforce Federal Law Prohibiting Efforts to Intimidate Supreme Court Justices

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined 24 other state attorneys general in calling on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to enforce federal law against attempts to intimidate U.S. Supreme Court Justices by protesting outside the justices’ homes.

The attorneys general are demanding Garland take action to enforce federal law protecting Supreme Court Justices who are increasingly the target of groups of protestors gathering outside their homes.

“Our justices need to be able to do their jobs independently and free from any harassment and intimidation,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Attorney General Garland needs to step up and do his job to eliminate this threat.”

Attorney General Morrisey and his fellow state attorneys general wrote: “Following last week’s leak of a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, pro-abortion activists have begun protesting not just outside the Supreme Court, but outside the Justices’ homes, in the hope of pressuring the Justices to change their votes. As a former federal judge and the current head of the Department of Justice, you must surely appreciate the unique risks to both judges and the rule of law when judges are targeted at their homes. That is why Congress has long barred ‘picket[ing] or parad[ing]’ near a judge’s home ‘with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice.’ We the undersigned Attorneys General act daily to uphold the rule of law. These remarkable recent events provide you an opportunity to do the same.”

The attorneys general also noted in their letter that Garland was not previously shy in using his authority to address a “threat” of parents voicing their opinions to school boards. Yet, when U.S. Supreme Court Justices and their families are being illegally harassed at their homes, he has remained silent.

“You were quick to respond to the purported ‘threat’ of parents speaking out at local school board meetings (though the basis for your threat assessment was shaky to say the least). Here, in the face of escalating extremism directed at the judicial branch, you have an obvious role to play. Congress recognized that pressuring judges to change their votes by protesting outside their homes directly threatens the rule of law. You profess to share those concerns, having unequivocally stated that attacking a courthouse ‘to prevent judges from actually deciding cases’ plainly constitutes ‘domestic extremism, domestic terrorism.’ You can and should act accordingly by faithfully executing federal law to prevent protestors from attempting to intimidate the Justices of the Supreme Court, both to protect the Justices and to safeguard the rule of law.”

Attorney General Morrisey joined with his counterparts in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming in writing the letter to Garland.

Read the letter at: https://bit.ly/39daY2h.

Comments

Vicki Rice
2d ago

Yeah. He will jump right on that! Right after they arrest, draw & quarter the Republicans that are virtually threatening Jen Psaki’s children & family & her life. Then after they can get the Republicans to admit to all their crimes! Oh well!

Reply
7
Shannon Clark
1d ago

im from beckley west Virginia.. why dont you worry about our state that keeps getting robbed from jim Justice and joe machine the wealthy.. keeping us west Virginia ppl the poorest in country... why dont you worry about our state huh? the drugs that pound our state 3rd in country of over doses huh.. worry about west Virginia that is on break of nothing plz

Reply(1)
4
Bandana Indiana
1d ago

So if the Supreme Court justices stop upholding the constitution.. We the people shouldnt be able to protest them??? Careful the roads walked down, they may curve and turn !!

Reply
2
