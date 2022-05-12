Asian Grub in DFDUB throwing block party Saturday, May 14 to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
DALLAS (KDAF) — To celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Asian Grub in DFDUB is throwing a block party on Saturday, May 14 from noon-6 p.m.
The block party will be held in the Bishop Arts District at KRIO, an Asian-inspired Cajun restaurant. Attendees can expect food vendors, face painting, ballon artist, music, crafts, lion dance and a satellite bar.
Here’s what you can expect at the block party:
Food & Drinks
- 7 Leaves Cafe
- An Choi
- Beard Papa’s
- Crack Brisket
- Fat Ni BBQ
- Fat Rice
- Fat Straws
- Hot Honey!
- iGrill Lechon
- Mamang Lumpia
- Okaeri Cafe
- Sandoitchi
- Scoop ‘N Buns
- Sharetea
- Sushi Dojo
- What to Fry!
Market & Artists
- The Good Toaster Creative
- TinyTasteMaker
- Nekosiee
- Cuyco Dogs
- ItsyBitty
Sounds & Entertainment
- DJ Sunshine
- Rising Phoenix
- Jonavi
- DJ Jejune
For more information, click here .
