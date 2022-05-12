ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Grub in DFDUB throwing block party Saturday, May 14 to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

By Caleb Wethington
DALLAS (KDAF) — To celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Asian Grub in DFDUB is throwing a block party on Saturday, May 14 from noon-6 p.m.

The block party will be held in the Bishop Arts District at KRIO, an Asian-inspired Cajun restaurant. Attendees can expect food vendors, face painting, ballon artist, music, crafts, lion dance and a satellite bar.

Here’s what you can expect at the block party:

Food & Drinks

  • 7 Leaves Cafe
  • An Choi
  • Beard Papa’s
  • Crack Brisket
  • Fat Ni BBQ
  • Fat Rice
  • Fat Straws
  • Hot Honey!
  • iGrill Lechon
  • Mamang Lumpia
  • Okaeri Cafe
  • Sandoitchi
  • Scoop ‘N Buns
  • Sharetea
  • Sushi Dojo
  • What to Fry!

Market & Artists

  • The Good Toaster Creative
  • TinyTasteMaker
  • Nekosiee
  • Cuyco Dogs
  • ItsyBitty

Sounds & Entertainment

  • DJ Sunshine
  • Rising Phoenix
  • Jonavi
  • DJ Jejune

For more information, click here .

