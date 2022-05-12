Texas 3rd safest state during COVID-19 pandemic, study says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s one more reason to move to the Lone Star State, a new study from WalletHub has found that Texas is the 3rd safest state to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across five key metrics to determine which states are the safest and least safe states to live during the pandemic.

Here were their key findings regarding Texas:

28 th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 16 th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 9 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 9 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 9 th – Level of Community Transmission

Here are the top 10 safest states, according to the survey:

South Dakota North Carolina Texas California Maryland Washington D.C. Nevada North Dakota Colorado Iowa

For the full report, visit WalletHub .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.