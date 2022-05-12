ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas 3rd safest state during COVID-19 pandemic, study says

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDT77_0fbyYbdA00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s one more reason to move to the Lone Star State, a new study from WalletHub has found that Texas is the 3rd safest state to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across five key metrics to determine which states are the safest and least safe states to live during the pandemic.

Here were their key findings regarding Texas:

  • 28 th – Vaccination Rate
  • 16 th – Positive Testing Rate
  • 9 th – Hospitalization Rate
  • 9 th – Death Rate
  • 9 th – Level of Community Transmission

Here are the top 10 safest states, according to the survey:

  1. South Dakota
  2. North Carolina
  3. Texas
  4. California
  5. Maryland
  6. Washington D.C.
  7. Nevada
  8. North Dakota
  9. Colorado
  10. Iowa
Source: WalletHub

For the full report, visit WalletHub .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

