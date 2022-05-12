Flint mayor to kickoff water infrastructure forum

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday the state is taking action to help with the nationwide shortage of baby formula. “Today I spoke with Abbott leadership and offered support to help get production back on track. I will do everything I can as governor to boost baby formula production, getting it from factories to store shelves and into people’s homes. I know how anxious parents must feel right now, and it’s crucial that they have confidence that a product is safe for their babies. I urge federal leaders to use every tool at their disposal to boost formula production. We’re tackling the shortage head-on in Michigan and working with our federal and private sector partners to fix supply logistics and ensure every baby has what they need,” Whitmer said. “Additionally, at the state-level, I’ve taken action to lower costs and put money in people’s pockets. We’ve sent out $400 auto refund checks per vehicle to every Michigan driver and I proposed tripling the Earned Income Tax Credit in my budget to deliver a $3,000 tax refund for over 730,000 Michiganders, directly benefiting half the kids in Michigan,” Governor Whitmer added. “I will continue staying focused on lowering costs on essentials like formula, groceries, and gas for families by putting more money in their pockets and work with anyone to tackle supply chain challenges impacting Michiganders.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO