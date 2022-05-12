This Former Antique Schoolhouse for Sale in Connecticut Is Now an Open-Concept Oasis

Name: Kat Malo and Winslow, a 14.5-year-old Papillion (who has unfortunately passed since this tour’s photoshoot). Born in the Ukraine, Kat Malo moved to States with her family when she was four years old and grew up in Philadelphia, where she lives today. Currently working in sales, Kat says that it’s important she have a creative outlet outside of her day job. “As a photographer, I love bringing ideas to life through photography, as well as capturing moments of my own everyday life through digital photography and film. I am always looking for new projects to work on with individuals or brands. Part of why I became a photographer is because I love connecting with other people and hearing their stories and perspectives. Sharing my own experiences and challenges, while connecting with others online, has been vital for me as well,” Kat writes.

