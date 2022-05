SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday the 13th! As we close out the week we continue to track more above average heat for the ArkLaTex, something that is likely to continue through at least the end of next week. Along with the hot weather we are also expecting mainly dry weather with the exception of this evening as well as the daytime hours on Saturday as a subtle change in wind direction could help spur some hit and miss showers and thundershowers. Looking ahead to next week we are not tracking any real rain chances, but instead either record or near record heat on the way for the ArkLaTex.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO