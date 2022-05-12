Two Washington state students named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona FILE - Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks during a visit with first lady Jill Biden to Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022. The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was confirmed by an administration official familiar with the White House’s decision-making. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig/AP)

Two Washington state students have been announced as part of the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Scholars are selected annually based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and their commitment to community service and leadership.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” Cardona said. “Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”

The two Washington students were named as Haley Zimmerman of Seattle, who attends Lakeside School, and Kelso J. Cosgrove of Kelso, who attends Kelso High School.

Over 5,000 students qualified for the 2022 awards and 161 high school seniors from around the country were named.

Since 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top performing students.

