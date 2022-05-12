ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida House candidates launch Duval, Volusia bids

 3 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two more candidates have launched campaigns this week for state House seats in Duval and Volusia counties.

Republican Christina Meredith opened a campaign account Wednesday to run for an open seat in Duval County’s House District 17, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Also with open accounts for the race are Republicans Jessica Baker and Jordan Wells and Democrat Michael Morgan Anderson. Meanwhile, Democrat Rick Karl opened an account Tuesday to run in Volusia County’s House District 29, according to the Division of Elections.

Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, and Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, R-DeLand, are squaring off in the Republican primary in District 29 after being drawn into the same district as part of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.

