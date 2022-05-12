Colfax Marathon hopes to attract both fans and runners

The Colfax Marathon, Denver’s biggest running event is taking place this Sunday, May 15th. The running event hopes to bring the community out and cheer these athletes on. Alex Weissner with Brunch Running shares some tips on how we can watch and cheer runners on. Form handing out snacks, to cowbells and signs.

Andrea Dowdy, CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon is expecting a great turnout for the race. The Colfax Marathon is the ultimate urban tour of Denver with some amazing backdrops. The start and finish in Denver’s City Park will run through Empower Filed at Mile through Denver’s Fire Station #1, along seven miles of rivers, lakes and bridges.

The Colfax Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier race.

