ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colfax Marathon hopes to attract both fans and runners

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

The Colfax Marathon, Denver’s biggest running event is taking place this Sunday, May 15th. The running event hopes to bring the community out and cheer these athletes on. Alex Weissner with Brunch Running shares some tips on how we can watch and cheer runners on. Form handing out snacks, to cowbells and signs.

Andrea Dowdy, CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon is expecting a great turnout for the race. The Colfax Marathon is the ultimate urban tour of Denver with some amazing backdrops. The start and finish in Denver’s City Park will run through Empower Filed at Mile through Denver’s Fire Station #1, along seven miles of rivers, lakes and bridges.

The Colfax Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Nexstar#Brunch Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with Chile Con Quesadilla

Every week, Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck and this week it’s Chile Con Quesadilla. Chile Con Quesadilla is a family owned and operated food truck featuring hand crafted specialty award winning Quesadillas, Tacos, and Green Chile. Christina and Jason Richardson along with their son Dillon are Colorado natives who ‘Love to […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy