ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Itau denies talks to sell stake in XP to Charles Schwab

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcBhI_0fbyXI1G00

(Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Thursday denied it was in talks with Charles Schwab Corp to sell a stake in broker XP Inc to the U.S. discount brokerage.

Itau’s remarks came after newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier in the day that Schwab was considering such a deal following the Brazilian bank’s purchase of an 11.36% stake in XP two weeks ago.

The report, citing sources, said the U.S.-based company would be one of those interested in the transaction. Nasdaq-traded shares of XP soared after the report.

“Itau Unibanco denies it is in contact with Charles Schwab,” the lender said in a statement through its press office.

Schwab said it would not comment “on rumors or speculation.”

XP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Czech investment group PPF quits Russian banking market

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF has agreed to sell its Russian banking assets to a group of investors, it said on Tuesday, joining the wave of European firms cutting their exposure to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The Home Credit and Finance Bank (HCFB) and its subsidiaries...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Markets#Itau Unibanco Holding Sa#Xp Inc#Valor Economico#Brazilian
Reuters

France's Societe Generale closes Rosbank sale

PARIS (Reuters) - Societe Generale said on Wednesday it had closed the sale of its Russian business Rosbank to the Interros group, a firm linked to Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, which will result in the bank taking a 3.2 billion-euro ($3.35 billion) net income hit. The impact of the sale...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Reuters

Russia's TCS says first-quarter net profit fell, without giving figures

(Reuters) - TCS Group Holding, which runs online bank Tinkoff, Russia’s second-largest credit card issuer, said on Wednesday its net profit had fallen year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, but declined to disclose figures. The lender, which has not been hit directly by Western sanctions, has nevertheless endured a turbulent few weeks...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Google says its Russian bank account has been seized

May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy. "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkey's planned inflation-linked bonds could sap deposits

ANKARA, May 18 (Reuters) - Some banks are concerned that Turkey’s deposit base could decline as investors, eager to protect savings from price rises, snap up the government’s expected inflation-protected bond issuance, officials and bankers say. Given that inflation has soared to 70%, the bonds could pull considerable...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia's Ozon says BNY withdraws as convertible bonds trustee

May 18 (Reuters) - Ozon said on Wednesday that BNY Mellon, its trustee for bonds maturing in 2026, had informed the Russian e-commerce firm that it can no longer act as trustee without being exposed to financial or criminal risks due to sanctions against Moscow. Nasdaq-listed Ozon, trading in whose...
MARKETS
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower as Tesla falls, while energy rallies

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Spirit Airlines surges after JetBlue launches hostile takeover. * Indexes close: S&P 500 -0.39%, Nasdaq -1.20%, Dow +0.08% (Updates with price at end of trading session) May 16...
STOCKS
Reuters

Air Canada sees business travel rebound as early as Sept., executive says

MONTREAL, May 18 (Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO) sees higher-margin business travel coming "quite close" to pre-pandemic levels by as early as September, in the latest encouraging sign for the once hard-hit sector, a top executive told Reuters. Globally, business travel has lagged leisure in bouncing back from a COVID-19-induced...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Crypto exchange Coinbase establishes think tank to push policy goals

May 18 (Reuters) - Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is launching a global think tank to shape the policy debate around digital assets as regulators and Congress explore how crypto assets should be governed. The Coinbase Institute will accelerate research on cryptocurrency and Web3 — a...
MARKETS
Reuters

REFILE-TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on growing global slowdown worries

(Refiles to fix 2nd bullet to next year instead of last year) * Since 3-1/2-year peak last week, 10-year yield has fallen 25 bps * Fed's Williams says inflation seen declining next year * NY factory activity slumps in May * Investors back buying Treasuries as shorts decline * U.S. inflation breakevens moderate amid aggressive Fed action By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased on Monday, as mounting global growth concerns deepened after unexpectedly weak economic data from China and a steep drop in New York state's factory activity. Since hitting its highest in roughly 3-1/2 years early last week, the benchmark 10-year yield has fallen about 25 basis points, highlighting investor uncertainty in the wake of aggressive monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve. Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier signaled plans to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at the next two policy meetings, a scenario which New York Fed President John Williams said makes sense. The Fed earlier this month raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points for a second time and by the most in a single instance - half a percentage point - in 22 years. Williams, a voting member at this year's Federal Open Market Committee, also said on Monday he expects inflation to decline next year. "Price action in Treasuries, commodities and currencies are showing you the first signs that potentially worries about future growth are beginning to be the more dominant driver," said Huw Roberts, director of analytics at Quant Insight in London. Fears about a global slowdown were in focus on Monday after China's poor data. China's economic activity contracted sharply in April as COVID-19 lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment. April retail sales plunged 11.1% on the year, almost twice the fall forecast, while industrial output dropped 2.9% when analysts had looked for a slight increase. In the United States, factory activity in New York state slumped in May for the second time this year amid a collapse in new orders and shipments. The New York Fed's "Empire State" index on current business conditions tumbled 36.2 points to a reading of -11.6 this month. A reading below zero signals a contraction in the New York manufacturing sector. In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasuries slid 5.1 basis points to 2.882%, while the 30-year bond yield was little changed at 3.091%. Given how much U.S. 10-year Treasuries have risen the last few weeks, culminating in a 3-1/2-year peak last week, "a powerful re-rally in rates was not totally unexpected," said Steven Zeng, U.S. rates strategist at Deutsche Bank. He noted that U.S. 10-year Treasuries have cheapened based on the bank's model, by about 15 basis points, driven in part by "stretched positioning." After last week, however, positioning has become "more balanced" after shorts were liquidated. Net shorts on U.S. 10-year note futures fell to 85,972 contracts in the week ending May 10, from 147,537 contracts a week earlier, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Last week's 10-year note short positioning was the lowest since October. Net shorts were also trimmed in the shorter part of the U.S. government debt curve, but to a smaller extent. On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which are sensitive to Fed rate expectations, fell 2 basis points to 2.576%. The yield curve has also flattened, with the spread between U.S. two and 10-year yields narrowing to 30.6 basis points . Inflation expectations have also moderated in the wake of the Fed's steep rate hikes. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) slipped to 3.045% from 3.076% late on Friday. U.S 10-year breakeven rates slid to 2.748%, from 2.784% on Friday. May 16 Monday 3:07PM New York / 1907 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.005 1.0214 0.033 Six-month bills 1.445 1.4756 0.036 Two-year note 99-220/256 2.5739 -0.023 Three-year note 100-2/256 2.7472 -0.047 Five-year note 99-172/256 2.8213 -0.065 Seven-year note 99-240/256 2.8848 -0.062 10-year note 99-240/256 2.8822 -0.051 20-year bond 86-124/256 3.3128 -0.013 30-year bond 95-204/256 3.091 -0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.50 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

439K+
Followers
329K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy