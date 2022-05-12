Jan. 6 committee subpoenas House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, 4 other House Republicans

WASHINGTON – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy headlined a list of five Republican lawmakers Thursday who are being summoned to testify before a special committee investigating the Capitol attack.

In taking the extraordinary action, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said McCarthy, along with Reps. Scott Perry, of Pennsylvania; Jim Jordan, of Ohio; Andy Biggs, of Arizona; and Mo Brooks of Alabama, were issued subpoenas after failing to voluntarily cooperate with the panel's investigation.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it," Thompson said. "Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily. Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th."

McCarthy has been at the center of a recent political firestorm after leaked audio tapes revealed he believed former President Donald Trump should have resigned in wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., delivers remarks at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during a "Back The Blue” bike ride stop on Thursday. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

The leaked audio not only revealed how Republican leaders privately described the former president as unfit for office at the time but also how they publicly kowtowed to him for the sake of their own political futures.

In its formal summons for McCarthy's testimony, the committee said Thursday that McCarthy had been in communication with Trump "before, during, and after the attack on January 6th."

"Mr. McCarthy was also in communication with other members of the White House staff during the attack and in the days before and after January 6th concerning the events at the Capitol. Mr. McCarthy also claimed to have had a discussion with the President in the immediate aftermath of the attack during which President Trump admitted some culpability for the attack."

Speaking to reporters Thursday, McCarthy suggested that he would defy the panel's demand.

"Look, my view on the committee has not changed," he said. "They're not conducting a legitimate investigation. It seems as though they just want to go after their political opponents."

President Donald Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy arrive at Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 30, 2020. MANDEL NGAN, AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this year, McCarthy vowed not to participate in committee’s inquiry after he was asked to voluntarily submit to questioning.

“As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward," McCarthy said in January.

Perry, meanwhile, called the committee's action a "charade."

"This is all for headlines," the congressman told reporters Thursday.

The committee said it was seeking Perry's testimony, claiming he was part of an effort to "corrupt the Department of Justice" by pushing to install Trump functionary and then-Justice official Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general to pursue false claims of voter fraud.

Jordan said he had not seen the subpoena, adding that he has "more concerns now" about the committee's work. The panel has claimed that Jordan communicated regularly with Trump and participated in "meetings and discussions throughout late 2020 and early 2021 about strategies for overturning the 2020 election."

The subpoenas represent a major escalation of the committee's work just weeks before the panel is set to hold public hearings.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., one of the two Republican committee members, said the panel's demands are relevant to the investigation and hoped the lawmakers would comply.

"I've been eternal optimist. So I assume they will comply," he said. "If they don't, we'll figure it out. But I think it's important for us to get every piece of information we possibly can."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said lawmakers have an inherent obligation to cooperate with the committee's work.

"Members of Congress are sworn to uphold and defend our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and I assume everybody will participate in this investigation," he said.

