Asian American and Pacific Island brands to support during AAPI Month

Xiaomi dominates the Indian smartphone market thanks to its expansive product portfolio and the massive popularity of its Redmi Note series. The company has remained the number one smartphone manufacturer in the world's second-largest mobile phone market despite stiff competition from Samsung and Oppo-owned Realme. The Chinese smartphone maker also garnered terrific brand rep through extensive marketing and social initiatives in the country. Things have taken a turn, though, as the Enforcement Directorate last week seized over $725 million (Rs 5,551 crores) in Xiaomi's bank accounts. At the same time, the company says ED agents threatened violence against its executives and that it has been aggrieved.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO