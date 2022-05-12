ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Young Rock' renewed, but 'Magnum, P.I.,' 'Kenan' canceled as networks wield the ax: Updates

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

CBS canceled its remake of drama "Magnum, P.I," which led USA TODAY's Save Our Shows poll , after four seasons as the broadcast networks decide which shows to renew and which to cancel this week ahead of their fall schedule presentations to advertisers.

Broadcast TV's most-watched network also waved the white flag for two Chuck Lorre comedies: " United States of Al ," about a Marine vet (Parker Young) and his unit's Afghani interpreter (Adhir Kalyan), and "B Positive," starring Annaleigh Ashford as a kidney donor to Thomas Middleditch. The network's medical drama “Good Sam” has been cancled after one season, as expected, along with Pete Holmes comedy “How We Roll,” which premiered in March.

At NBC, " Young Rock ," the comedy inspired by the life of wrestler-turned-action-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson , will be back for a third season. Fans of the network's "Grand Crew," about a group of wine-loving friends, can toast to more episodes. " American Auto ," focused on the struggling Payne Motors and starring Ana Gasteyer, will have another lap. However, NBC has permanently put the brakes on its midseason freshman drama "The Endgame," its Ted Danson-led comedy "Mr. Mayor" and " Kenan ," starring longtime "SNL" cast member Kenan Thompson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MjT1_0fbyX4kL00
Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks in "Magnum, P.I.," which led USA TODAY's 25th annual Save Our Shows poll but was canceled by CBS. Zack Dougan, CBS

Status report: Is your favorite network TV show renewed, canceled or ‘on the bubble’? Our 2022 status report

Fan results are in: 'Magnum, P.I.,' 'A Million Little Things' top 25th annual Save Our Shows poll

CW will serve more of its drama "All American: Homecoming," centered on Simone (Geffri Maya) and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), young athletes at HBCU Bringston University.

But CW has wiped out nine series: The network, expected to be sold by parents Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, canceled its freshman DC Comics series "Naomi," "4400,"  "Legacies," "Dynasty" and "Charmed," in addition to "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Batwoman," which were dropped last week.  Additionally, upcoming summer seasons of "In the Dark" and "Roswell, N.M." will mark the end of both series.

2022 TV premiere dates, from 'Stranger Things' and 'Hacks' to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and 'AGT'

'Pachinko' to 'Halo': The 10 best new TV shows to watch in spring 2022

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Young Rock' renewed, but 'Magnum, P.I.,' 'Kenan' canceled as networks wield the ax: Updates

Comments / 26

javonta821
3d ago

Magnun is a good show and I love the real friendship between the actors please don't cancel this show. I liked Mcgiver but they canceled it to.

Reply(1)
13
Jo Hale
3d ago

I like Magnum and Macgivor also. Good clean detective shows along with Hawaii Five O. I live the law and order shows as well.

Reply(3)
10
Leah E
2d ago

Now, we'll never know if Thomas and Juliet will have a future together! All us hopeless romantics are crushed!😞😞

Reply
12
