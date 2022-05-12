ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porubsky's, iconic Topeka deli known for chili and hot pickles, closes after 75 years in business

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvBj3_0fbyWz4Q00

After 75 years in business, an iconic Topeka deli known for its chili and hot pickles has closed.

It's the end of an era for many Topekans.

April 30 was the last day in business for CW Porubsky's Deli and Tavern in North Topeka's Little Russia community, Cecelia Pierson told The Capital-Journal on Thursday.

Pierson co-owned the fabled eatery with her siblings, Charlie Porubsky Jr., Matt Porubsky, Teresa Thomas and Mark Porubsky, all of whom are 65 or older.

"We appreciate all the people who have supported us over the years, but everything has to come to an end, and we all just decided we're getting tired," she said.

The business at 508 N.E. Sardou Ave. put a one-paragraph announcement of the closing on its Facebook site Friday.

"The Porubsky family would like to thank every customer who shared food, laughs, and love with us," it said. "We are grateful to have had the opportunity to serve you. We will miss you. Time for us to hang up our aprons and put up our feet."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Porubsky's had spent most of the past two years serving customers carry-out only.

Rep. Vic Miller, a friend of the family and Kansas House member who ate many times at Porubsky's, said Thursday he felt sad it had closed.

"Sad that I won't get to enjoy the chili or pickles again, sad that I won't get to treat new friends to a truly unique experience, and sad that the neighborhood will no longer enjoy their very own deli and grocery," he said. "But as sad as I am, I can only smile that I was so lucky to get to know every member of the Porubsky family as well as I did and enjoy so many great memories of my times there. God bless them all."

'An old-fashioned kind of place'

Porubsky's co-owners are the children of Charles Porubsky, who opened it in 1947, and his wife, Lydia Porubsky. Charles Porubsky died in 1998 and Lydia Porubsky in 2008.

The cozy, little 40-seat eatery was flavored by a comfortable but colorful small-town atmosphere, which attracted a lunchtime crowd of laborers and professionals alike.

"It's just an old-fashioned kind of place," Leon Cochenour told The Capital-Journal in 2003.

The highlight of Porubsky's recipe for success was its popular chili, made from scratch during the cold-weather months since the 1950s.

Porubsky's makes "the best chili ever," Connie Chatham told The Capital-Journal in 2003.

"I could eat it every day," she said.

Porubsky's was also known for its hot pickles.

"I just open the jar and it clears my sinuses," Debbie Mercer told The Capital-Journal in 2019.

Porubsky's upstairs section featured a tiny, two-aisle grocery store with an old-fashioned meat counter.

A couple of steps below it on the lower level was the deli and pub area, which contained booths, long tables and bar stools.

Customers used plastic knives, forks and spoons. All payments had to be made by cash or check.

Porubsky's walls were adorned by framed newspaper articles about the business and autographed photos of past Porubsky's customers, including retired baseball Hall of Famer George Brett and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran.

There were also photos of past Kansas governors Robert Docking, Robert Bennett, John Carlin, Mike Hayden, Joan Finney, Bill Graves, Kathleen Sebelius and Jeff Colyer, as well as current Gov. Laura Kelly.

Porubsky's rich history was the topic of a documentary made by Matt Porubsky, son of co-owner Matthew Porubsky, who financed its production through grants and donations.

The film came out on DVD in 2009 and was titled "Porubsky's: Transcendent Deli."

It was shown at Topeka's Hollywood 14 Theaters.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

Porubsky's legacy remembered

Topekans, current and former, took to Facebook to share their memories of Porubsky's the popular deli that announced its permanent closing Thursday. These are some of those shared on The Capital-Journal Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Porubsky's, iconic Topeka deli known for chili and hot pickles, closes after 75 years in business

