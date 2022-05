No. 1 Oklahoma (49-2) fell to No. 7 Oklahoma State (41-12) 4-3 in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Sooners got off to a slow start offensively before entering the scoring column after freshman outfielder Hannah Coor scored as a pinch-runner off a sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings single through the left side of the infield in the third inning. Then, senior infielder Grace Lyons reached on an error by OSU infielder Brianna Evans, scoring Jennings to deliver the second run of the inning.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO