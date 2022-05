The Apple TV is far from the most affordable set-top box out there, but it looks like Apple could finally be planning to change that with a lower-cost model later this year. Although the Apple TV is considerably more expensive than most of its competition, there are many good reasons for that. After all, the Apple TV is a much more powerful and feature-rich device than an Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, or Roku Express. You can use it to sync up workouts with your Apple Watch, play games from the App Store or Apple Arcade, and use it to power your entire home automation network.

2 DAYS AGO