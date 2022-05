MONTEREY COUNTY — California has already experienced an unusually early start to its fire year amidst an ongoing drought and historically low rainfall and reservoir levels. While wildfires are a natural part of California’s landscape, increased fire activity in California and across the west is starting earlier and ending later each year. Warmer spring and summer temperatures, reduced snowpack and earlier spring snowmelt create longer and more intense dry seasons that increase moisture stress on vegetation and make forests more susceptible to severe wildfire.

