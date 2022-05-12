OBITUARY: Angeline Antonia “Ann” Kitajchuk Swain – 3/11/30 – 6/21/21

In case you haven’t heard, the Bay City Arts Center is resuming its legendary all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast this Sunday, May 15th, from 9:00AM to 12:00 Noon. This very special Pancake Breakfast coincides with two art shows: Tam Hulbert’s vibrant “C-O-N-N-C-T-I-O-N” in the main gallery; and Andy Kennedy’s stunning “Upwelling” in the upstairs gallery. After a 2-year hiatus, the Pancake Breakfast makes its return with a couple of modifications. Tickets have gone from the decades-old price of $5 to $10 ($9 for members). The new price reflects an increase in hard-costs, and the fact that the ticket price had not been adjusted since the breakfasts started 22 years ago. The start time has moved from 8:00AM to 9:00AM, due to the fact that a majority of board members like sleeping in on Sundays 🙂 Also, for the time being, the BCAC will be holding Pancake Breakfasts on a quarterly basis, rather than monthly. The BCAC Board is hoping to purchase a new kitchen hood and complete its commercial kitchen application in the coming year, both of which are required to resume monthly food-related events. The summer breakfast has been set for Sunday, August 21st.

BAY CITY, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO