OBITUARY: Angeline Antonia “Ann” Kitajchuk Swain – 3/11/30 – 6/21/21

Angeline Antonia Kitajchuk, was born March 11th 1930 in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Martin and Paulina Kitajchuk. They soon moved to Springfield, OR where Ann and her little brother John grew up. Ann graduated from Springfield High School, As a member of the National Honor Society. A few years...
Sheree’s smile could light up the darkest corner of a room. Her laughter was contagious and when she sang, she did so from her soul. Sheree was feisty, her sense of humor, sly and dry. She was a prankster!. Sheree had a great sense of style… even when it...
In case you haven’t heard, the Bay City Arts Center is resuming its legendary all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast this Sunday, May 15th, from 9:00AM to 12:00 Noon. This very special Pancake Breakfast coincides with two art shows: Tam Hulbert’s vibrant “C-O-N-N-C-T-I-O-N” in the main gallery; and Andy Kennedy’s stunning “Upwelling” in the upstairs gallery. After a 2-year hiatus, the Pancake Breakfast makes its return with a couple of modifications. Tickets have gone from the decades-old price of $5 to $10 ($9 for members). The new price reflects an increase in hard-costs, and the fact that the ticket price had not been adjusted since the breakfasts started 22 years ago. The start time has moved from 8:00AM to 9:00AM, due to the fact that a majority of board members like sleeping in on Sundays 🙂 Also, for the time being, the BCAC will be holding Pancake Breakfasts on a quarterly basis, rather than monthly. The BCAC Board is hoping to purchase a new kitchen hood and complete its commercial kitchen application in the coming year, both of which are required to resume monthly food-related events. The summer breakfast has been set for Sunday, August 21st.
CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Following a run upgrade, fishery managers from Oregon and Washington adopted additional fishing days, beginning May 12, for recreational spring Chinook salmon in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam today during a joint state hearing. This additional opportunity is based on a projected return of 161,800 upriver-origin...
32nd Annual American Lung Association Reach the Beach ride from Portland to Pacific City, OR – Fundraising ride offers cyclists route lengths of 100m, 75m, 50m and 25m to support the Lung Association’s mission to save lives by preventing lung disease and promoting lung health. Registration and ride...
Many people continue to wear masks not just for their protection, but for the protection of others, too. Each COVID-19 variant has gotten progressively more contagious. The latest, Omicron, is about four-to-six times more contagious than the original strain and is often spread by people who do not have symptoms, which is more reason to wear a mask when transmission is high, and when around those who may be more vulnerable.
Another chilly start this morning with patchy fog and frost as the lows dropped to around 34. Now we see increasing clouds from the next system in the never-ending series of fronts that is approaching the coast. The system is pushing some light rain towards the area, and we could see some light showers to start later this morning followed by an increasing chance of rain this afternoon with the warm front, with moderate rain likely by tonight. Winds today becoming westerly 5-10, highs near 57, the winds shift to easterly tonight, lows near 46.
Comments / 0