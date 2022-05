For 24 years now, Downtown at Sundown has given Lake Charles a reason to celebrate the diverse culture and local businesses of downtown, and its 2022 series begins this week. The series is set for four consecutive Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Friday, May 13. The outdoor festival will take place in the 1000 block of Ryan Street in front of Historic City Hall and the Parish Courthouse.

