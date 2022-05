Twenty Christians have been murdered by Daesh (ISIS) militants in Nigeria in revenge for the deaths of several of the group’s leaders in the Middle East. The atrocity took place in Borno state, where seven people were also killed by Islamists in an attack last week. Footage of the killings of the 20 captives, carried out by masked militants wielding knives and guns as they stood behind their kneeling victims, was posted online.

