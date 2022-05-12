News From the Chamber

Early voting is still underway at the Northern Regional Center, 350 East Holding Avenue, and seven other locations throughout Wake County ahead of the May 17 Primary. Early voting will continue daily through Saturday, May 14, according to the following schedule:. Weekdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. S… Click here to read...
Wake Forest Job Fest will take place at the Wake County Northern Regional Center from 12 to 4 p.mm on Friday, May 20. The event is a partnership between Capital Area Workforce Development (CAWD), Northeast Community Coalition, Dress for Success, and StepUp Ministry. Wake Forest Job Fest will fea…
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 13 May 2022 10:11:24 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: 136 N Allen Rd Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. High grass near mail boxes. Saw a snake slither through it. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
(This is the first of several articles The Wake Forest Gazette will publish in the coming months.) You might not expect to see butterflies, hummingbirds, swimming turtles and nesting bluebirds at a busy commercial property. But at one expanding shopping area h…
Lena Ann Moore passed away peacefully on April 24, in Durham at the age of 79. Lena will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, extraordinary mother and grandmother. Lena's family and friends will continue to celebrate her life filled with contagious smiles and enc…
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 14 May 2022 01:12:25 -0400: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: 800-898 Stackhurst Way Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. When two vehicles are parked opposite each other on many roads within the Richland Hills subdivision a full size truck is unable to fit through, neither would an ambulance or fire engine.
Joyce Rose (Perry) Williams, age 81, of Raleigh passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was born in Louisburg, NC on November 27, 1940, to George Wesley and Lela Kathleen (Cheaves) Perry. Rose grew up in Louisburg and was a member of Maple Springs Baptist Church. She completed training at Norfolk General and was employed as an X-Ray technician at Riverside Hospital in Newport News. She retired from Sentara Health System in 1995.
Wake Forest's popular Six Sundays in Spring concert series returns to E. Carroll Joyner this Sunday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. with Blue Cactus on stage. Sponsored by the Town of Wake Forest and ARTS Wake Forest, the series continues each Sunday through May 29. Featuring free, live, outdoor...
Wake Forest Police have arrested a Raleigh man for stealing a downed traffic signal thanks to the vigilance of several residents who reported witnessing the crime. Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, officers responded to a reported larceny in progress at the intersection of Dr. Calvin Jones Hig…
MacLeod, Lela M, 96, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Waltham, MA, and Harrisville, NH, went home to be with her Lord, Sunday May 08, 2022 at her home in Wake Forest, NC while surrounded by loved ones. She was born on May 06, 1926 in Boston, MA. She is survived...
