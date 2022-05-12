News From the Chamber

Joyce Rose (Perry) Williams, age 81, of Raleigh passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was born in Louisburg, NC on November 27, 1940, to George Wesley and Lela Kathleen (Cheaves) Perry. Rose grew up in Louisburg and was a member of Maple Springs Baptist Church. She completed training at Norfolk General and was employed as an X-Ray technician at Riverside Hospital in Newport News. She retired from Sentara Health System in 1995.

